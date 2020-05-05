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NURSE DECLARES PEOPLE ARE BEING MURDERED IN NYC HOSPITALS, WITH RATHER THAN FROM, COVID-19 (VIDEO)
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161 views • May 05, 2020
Tearful Nurse Nicole Sirotek blows the whistle on New York Hospitals ‘Murdering’ COVID patients with ‘Complete Medical Mismanagement’. Nurse Sirotek is from Elko, Nevada, and was assigned to two different hospitals in New York City. “I am literally telling you that they are murdering these people,” Sirotek says in the terrifying video. The video begins with Sirotek explaining that every time she attempts to advocate on behalf of one of her patients, management takes them away and reassigns her to another unit. She said that this happened at both of the hospitals she has worked at in the city. “I legitimately don’t even know what to do anymore. “I know not everybody is going to live. I’m not that f-cking green, or ignorant, or bright eyed and bushy tailed to think that, okay? I know we’re going to have a sh-t ton of people die — but these people aren’t dying from COVID.” Sirotek then gave several specific examples of patients who have died from medical negligence, including a resident nurse killing a patient by using a defibrillator on him when he had a pulse and it wasn’t necessary. When she ran out of the room to get help stopping him from doing it, the director of nursing just shook their head at her. The patient ultimately died, but not from COVID. In another example, she said that a patient was given the wrong type of insulin. Even more alarmingly, she said that the hospital was refusing to give blood transfusions to patients who are low on blood unless they have internal bleeding. Without proper blood flow, she explained, the ventilators will not do anything to help them — and she said that this is a common problem for patients with the virus. “Nobody is listening. They don’t care what is happening to these people. They don’t. I’m literally coming here every day and watching them kill them,” she said.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
WHITE HOUSE PRESS CORPS FOR CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE ACCIDENTALLY LEAKS THE PANDEMIC IS A HOAX (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d2c9f547-2de2-4dd3-af10-0143c258afec
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW ABOUT CORONAVIRUS & VACCINATIONS WITH DR. RASHID A. BUTTAR - NEXT NEWS NETWORK (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2d6eadc2-c077-42f7-a0cd-0514c5897f26
CORONAVIRUS EXPOSED - DR. JUDY MIKOVITS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bbd28bcb-9179-4e1c-ad37-70c765df72d3
COVID-19 BRIEFING - DR. DAN ERICKSON & DR. ARTIN MASSIHI (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d1157c2e-526c-4be8-9d3f-3bb5f5a69096
FROM NYC ICU: DOES COVID-19 REALLY CAUSE ARDS??!! - DR. CAMERON KYLE-SIDELL (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b725f393-6fe7-4bdc-b740-fe9e2dbb7023
EXPOSING THE COVID-19 MAGIC TRICK: THE ROOSTER IN THE RIVER OF RATS - DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f1dca10f-2c09-42c7-ac20-3b8d3b83dfb6
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
WHITE HOUSE PRESS CORPS FOR CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE ACCIDENTALLY LEAKS THE PANDEMIC IS A HOAX (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d2c9f547-2de2-4dd3-af10-0143c258afec
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW ABOUT CORONAVIRUS & VACCINATIONS WITH DR. RASHID A. BUTTAR - NEXT NEWS NETWORK (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2d6eadc2-c077-42f7-a0cd-0514c5897f26
CORONAVIRUS EXPOSED - DR. JUDY MIKOVITS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bbd28bcb-9179-4e1c-ad37-70c765df72d3
COVID-19 BRIEFING - DR. DAN ERICKSON & DR. ARTIN MASSIHI (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d1157c2e-526c-4be8-9d3f-3bb5f5a69096
FROM NYC ICU: DOES COVID-19 REALLY CAUSE ARDS??!! - DR. CAMERON KYLE-SIDELL (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b725f393-6fe7-4bdc-b740-fe9e2dbb7023
EXPOSING THE COVID-19 MAGIC TRICK: THE ROOSTER IN THE RIVER OF RATS - DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f1dca10f-2c09-42c7-ac20-3b8d3b83dfb6
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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