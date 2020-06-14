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RN ERIN OLSZEWSKI SAYS COVID-19 PATIENTS BEING MURDERED IN NYC - JON RAPPOPORT (VIDEO)
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87 views • June 14, 2020
Army RN Erin Marie Olszewski goes on the record to say that several doctors at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, NYC are tagging all of their patients that are hyperventilating due to anxiety, or have low oxygen, common flu, common colds, COPD, bronchitis and pneumonia, that even test NEGATIVE for COVID-19, as COVID-19 patients, then they are put into a coma, placed on ventilators, and then MURDERED. The reason is that the government is paying these hospitals and doctors a large sum of money to diagnose people as having COVID-19 ($14,000 per person), and then even larger amounts of money if they put patients on respirators ($39,000 per person). This has never happened before in the history of medicine. The protocols being used for COVID-19 are not good to use for COVID-19, let alone any other ailments. We already know that OXYGEN used in conjunction with HYDROXYCHOLOQUINE and ZINC COMBO have a proven, 100% success rate as the BEST TREATMENT for COVID-19. It is less intrusive, very inexpensive, works in less than 24 hours, and then the patient can go back home until fully recovered. Putting people into comas for up to 30 days, and destroying their lungs with a ventilator that kills people 90% of the time, as stated by the doctor that Erin is talking to is nothing less than FELONY MURDER!!!
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
ANOTHER NURSE DISCLOSING MURDER GOING ON IN NYC HOSPITALS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f3f5a126-4ae4-4e90-bf81-da39bc0de642
NURSE DECLARES PEOPLE ARE BEING MURDERED IN NYC HOSPITALS, WITH RATHER THAN FROM, COVID-19 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2a97f3f0-5db6-4d41-abb1-c83dcbdc5064
FROM NYC ICU: DOES COVID-19 REALLY CAUSE ARDS??!! - DR. CAMERON KYLE-SIDELL (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b725f393-6fe7-4bdc-b740-fe9e2dbb7023
DOCTORS AND HOSPITALS ARE BEING PAID TO "COOK THE BOOKS" FOR COVID-19 - DR. SHIVA AYYADURAI (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/31e63aa9-ed68-40aa-93cd-534b934d272f
HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & ZINC COMBO HAVE 100% SUCCESS AGAINST A.R.D.S. - DR. ANTHONY CARDILLO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1a2c400e-952b-4e1b-9e87-00d0c3a6fac1
THE CORONAVIRUS PLANDEMIC EXPOSED - DR. ERIC NEPUTE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2e2bc382-4ab8-4ed3-bbb9-8a618cbe0409
RESPIRATORY THERAPIST SPEAKS OUT AGAINST COVID-19 FALSE FLAG EVENT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3499e3b9-20cc-49d9-ade7-8af9d28ab613
WHITE HOUSE PRESS CORPS FOR CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE ACCIDENTALLY LEAKS THE PANDEMIC IS A HOAX (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d2c9f547-2de2-4dd3-af10-0143c258afec
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
ANOTHER NURSE DISCLOSING MURDER GOING ON IN NYC HOSPITALS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f3f5a126-4ae4-4e90-bf81-da39bc0de642
NURSE DECLARES PEOPLE ARE BEING MURDERED IN NYC HOSPITALS, WITH RATHER THAN FROM, COVID-19 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2a97f3f0-5db6-4d41-abb1-c83dcbdc5064
FROM NYC ICU: DOES COVID-19 REALLY CAUSE ARDS??!! - DR. CAMERON KYLE-SIDELL (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b725f393-6fe7-4bdc-b740-fe9e2dbb7023
DOCTORS AND HOSPITALS ARE BEING PAID TO "COOK THE BOOKS" FOR COVID-19 - DR. SHIVA AYYADURAI (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/31e63aa9-ed68-40aa-93cd-534b934d272f
HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & ZINC COMBO HAVE 100% SUCCESS AGAINST A.R.D.S. - DR. ANTHONY CARDILLO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1a2c400e-952b-4e1b-9e87-00d0c3a6fac1
THE CORONAVIRUS PLANDEMIC EXPOSED - DR. ERIC NEPUTE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2e2bc382-4ab8-4ed3-bbb9-8a618cbe0409
RESPIRATORY THERAPIST SPEAKS OUT AGAINST COVID-19 FALSE FLAG EVENT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3499e3b9-20cc-49d9-ade7-8af9d28ab613
WHITE HOUSE PRESS CORPS FOR CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE ACCIDENTALLY LEAKS THE PANDEMIC IS A HOAX (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d2c9f547-2de2-4dd3-af10-0143c258afec
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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