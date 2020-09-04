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The Mirror Project - COVID laws petition
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18 views • September 04, 2020
The Mirror Project, September 4, 2020
SIGN THE PETITION : https://www.mp-22.com/vax-pettion
If there is one document you should read this year, it’s this one.
“Changes to human medicine regulations to support the roll-out of COVID vaccines”
This was published on the 28th August 2020.
What was conspiracy theory only few months ago, is now here, in an official government publication, and it’s time to take precise action and stop this proposal.
The UK government is seeking to make changes to the Human Medicine Regulations.
These changes will support the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine programme in the UK.
*** *** ***
Episode 1: The Mirror Project Introduction
https://www.brighteon.com/5188da2c-fbfc-4290-9bb9-1cc045b99bd9
Episode 2: The new normal
https://www.brighteon.com/228cddab-056b-4888-9de0-4574fe814e55
Episode 3: Digital Dictators
https://www.brighteon.com/449ee643-7c51-42dc-8fc6-099a2f7e519b
Episode 4: Agenda 21 - What is really happening?
https://www.brighteon.com/7d14b5be-cad2-460f-8f7a-d0589816a7d1
Episode 5: The Crisis - PHASE II
https://www.brighteon.com/c9b12c92-2c93-486f-af74-23232c5d97c9
Episode 6: The New Terrorism - Virus Upgrade
https://www.brighteon.com/79f6cc23-432a-4c14-9a59-a24469239fb3
Episode 7: A bad horror movie
https://www.brighteon.com/5aa3e016-e0da-43f2-91ae-4cf3f57093fb
Episode 8: It's time to come clean
https://www.brighteon.com/8fcb7517-4848-4ab0-b022-e6fc9d0158e0
Petition: COVID laws petition
https://www.brighteon.com/cd294c52-48c7-4a18-9556-99c142d22a10
SIGN THE PETITION : https://www.mp-22.com/vax-pettion
If there is one document you should read this year, it’s this one.
“Changes to human medicine regulations to support the roll-out of COVID vaccines”
This was published on the 28th August 2020.
What was conspiracy theory only few months ago, is now here, in an official government publication, and it’s time to take precise action and stop this proposal.
The UK government is seeking to make changes to the Human Medicine Regulations.
These changes will support the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine programme in the UK.
*** *** ***
Episode 1: The Mirror Project Introduction
https://www.brighteon.com/5188da2c-fbfc-4290-9bb9-1cc045b99bd9
Episode 2: The new normal
https://www.brighteon.com/228cddab-056b-4888-9de0-4574fe814e55
Episode 3: Digital Dictators
https://www.brighteon.com/449ee643-7c51-42dc-8fc6-099a2f7e519b
Episode 4: Agenda 21 - What is really happening?
https://www.brighteon.com/7d14b5be-cad2-460f-8f7a-d0589816a7d1
Episode 5: The Crisis - PHASE II
https://www.brighteon.com/c9b12c92-2c93-486f-af74-23232c5d97c9
Episode 6: The New Terrorism - Virus Upgrade
https://www.brighteon.com/79f6cc23-432a-4c14-9a59-a24469239fb3
Episode 7: A bad horror movie
https://www.brighteon.com/5aa3e016-e0da-43f2-91ae-4cf3f57093fb
Episode 8: It's time to come clean
https://www.brighteon.com/8fcb7517-4848-4ab0-b022-e6fc9d0158e0
Petition: COVID laws petition
https://www.brighteon.com/cd294c52-48c7-4a18-9556-99c142d22a10
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