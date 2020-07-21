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The Mirror Project - EP2 - The new normal
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18 views • July 21, 2020
The Mirror Project, May 10, 2020
The Mirror Project - Documentary film - Episode 2 - The new normal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsmkNwA8lxaXpFO0dzQcmOw
https://www.mp-22.com
*** *** ***
The Mirror Project
www.MP-22.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsmkNwA8lxaXpFO0dzQcmOw
*** *** ***
Episode 1: The Mirror Project Introduction
https://www.brighteon.com/5188da2c-fbfc-4290-9bb9-1cc045b99bd9
Episode 2: The new normal
https://www.brighteon.com/228cddab-056b-4888-9de0-4574fe814e55
Episode 3: Digital Dictators
https://www.brighteon.com/449ee643-7c51-42dc-8fc6-099a2f7e519b
Episode 4: Agenda 21 - What is really happening?
https://www.brighteon.com/7d14b5be-cad2-460f-8f7a-d0589816a7d1
Episode 5: The Crisis - PHASE II
https://www.brighteon.com/c9b12c92-2c93-486f-af74-23232c5d97c9
Episode 6: The New Terrorism - Virus Upgrade
https://www.brighteon.com/79f6cc23-432a-4c14-9a59-a24469239fb3
The Mirror Project - Documentary film - Episode 2 - The new normal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsmkNwA8lxaXpFO0dzQcmOw
https://www.mp-22.com
*** *** ***
The Mirror Project
www.MP-22.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsmkNwA8lxaXpFO0dzQcmOw
*** *** ***
Episode 1: The Mirror Project Introduction
https://www.brighteon.com/5188da2c-fbfc-4290-9bb9-1cc045b99bd9
Episode 2: The new normal
https://www.brighteon.com/228cddab-056b-4888-9de0-4574fe814e55
Episode 3: Digital Dictators
https://www.brighteon.com/449ee643-7c51-42dc-8fc6-099a2f7e519b
Episode 4: Agenda 21 - What is really happening?
https://www.brighteon.com/7d14b5be-cad2-460f-8f7a-d0589816a7d1
Episode 5: The Crisis - PHASE II
https://www.brighteon.com/c9b12c92-2c93-486f-af74-23232c5d97c9
Episode 6: The New Terrorism - Virus Upgrade
https://www.brighteon.com/79f6cc23-432a-4c14-9a59-a24469239fb3
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