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The Mirror Project - EP7 - A bad horror movie
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52 views • August 09, 2020
MP22, August 7, 2020
Fore more "uncut" episodes, Subscribe to - https://www.MP-22.com
This is a non profit project, the aim is to have all anti-propaganda information in one place connected to one map, helping people understand the big picture.
The map is based on that created by The World Economic Forum, our platform will be populated by the general public as well as experts in the field, with a self regulating model.
It's time we stick to facts, and have a scientific and methodical approach in creating real change in the world.
We DO NOT receive any revenue from YouTube, and we give away all copyrights, so you are free to use the content and share it.
For more information please visit our site on www.MP-22.com SUBSCRIBE and become part of the movement.
*** *** ***
The Mirror Project
www.MP-22.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsmkNwA8lxaXpFO0dzQcmOw
*** *** ***
Episode 1: The Mirror Project Introduction
https://www.brighteon.com/5188da2c-fbfc-4290-9bb9-1cc045b99bd9
Episode 2: The new normal
https://www.brighteon.com/228cddab-056b-4888-9de0-4574fe814e55
Episode 3: Digital Dictators
https://www.brighteon.com/449ee643-7c51-42dc-8fc6-099a2f7e519b
Episode 4: Agenda 21 - What is really happening?
https://www.brighteon.com/7d14b5be-cad2-460f-8f7a-d0589816a7d1
Episode 5: The Crisis - PHASE II
https://www.brighteon.com/c9b12c92-2c93-486f-af74-23232c5d97c9
Episode 6: The New Terrorism - Virus Upgrade
https://www.brighteon.com/79f6cc23-432a-4c14-9a59-a24469239fb3
Episode 7: A bad horror movie
https://www.brighteon.com/5aa3e016-e0da-43f2-91ae-4cf3f57093fb
Fore more "uncut" episodes, Subscribe to - https://www.MP-22.com
This is a non profit project, the aim is to have all anti-propaganda information in one place connected to one map, helping people understand the big picture.
The map is based on that created by The World Economic Forum, our platform will be populated by the general public as well as experts in the field, with a self regulating model.
It's time we stick to facts, and have a scientific and methodical approach in creating real change in the world.
We DO NOT receive any revenue from YouTube, and we give away all copyrights, so you are free to use the content and share it.
For more information please visit our site on www.MP-22.com SUBSCRIBE and become part of the movement.
*** *** ***
The Mirror Project
www.MP-22.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsmkNwA8lxaXpFO0dzQcmOw
*** *** ***
Episode 1: The Mirror Project Introduction
https://www.brighteon.com/5188da2c-fbfc-4290-9bb9-1cc045b99bd9
Episode 2: The new normal
https://www.brighteon.com/228cddab-056b-4888-9de0-4574fe814e55
Episode 3: Digital Dictators
https://www.brighteon.com/449ee643-7c51-42dc-8fc6-099a2f7e519b
Episode 4: Agenda 21 - What is really happening?
https://www.brighteon.com/7d14b5be-cad2-460f-8f7a-d0589816a7d1
Episode 5: The Crisis - PHASE II
https://www.brighteon.com/c9b12c92-2c93-486f-af74-23232c5d97c9
Episode 6: The New Terrorism - Virus Upgrade
https://www.brighteon.com/79f6cc23-432a-4c14-9a59-a24469239fb3
Episode 7: A bad horror movie
https://www.brighteon.com/5aa3e016-e0da-43f2-91ae-4cf3f57093fb
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