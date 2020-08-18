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The Mirror Project - EP8 - It's time to come clean
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47 views • August 18, 2020
The Mirror Project, August 12, 2020
We must make this hashtag go viral #ComeClean
Let's focus on one issue at a time to create real damage to the illusion.
Currently our efforts are too fragmented.
The war is psychological, and this works the other way around too.
https://www.MP-22.com
Insta: The_Mirror_Project_
Twitter: @See_Its_obvious
FB: https://www.facebook.com/themirrorpro...
Please be persistent, don't just share and forget about it, we are all being shadow banned on social media, so we need to work harder.
Let's bombard them!
This is a non profit project
We DO NOT receive any revenue from YouTube, and we give away all copyrights, so you are free to use the content and share it.
For more information please visit our site on www.MP-22.com SUBSCRIBE and become part of the movement.
*** *** ***
Episode 1: The Mirror Project Introduction
https://www.brighteon.com/5188da2c-fbfc-4290-9bb9-1cc045b99bd9
Episode 2: The new normal
https://www.brighteon.com/228cddab-056b-4888-9de0-4574fe814e55
Episode 3: Digital Dictators
https://www.brighteon.com/449ee643-7c51-42dc-8fc6-099a2f7e519b
Episode 4: Agenda 21 - What is really happening?
https://www.brighteon.com/7d14b5be-cad2-460f-8f7a-d0589816a7d1
Episode 5: The Crisis - PHASE II
https://www.brighteon.com/c9b12c92-2c93-486f-af74-23232c5d97c9
Episode 6: The New Terrorism - Virus Upgrade
https://www.brighteon.com/79f6cc23-432a-4c14-9a59-a24469239fb3
Episode 7: A bad horror movie
https://www.brighteon.com/5aa3e016-e0da-43f2-91ae-4cf3f57093fb
Episode 8: It's time to come clean
https://www.brighteon.com/8fcb7517-4848-4ab0-b022-e6fc9d0158e0
Episode 9: COVID laws petition
https://www.brighteon.com/cd294c52-48c7-4a18-9556-99c142d22a10
We must make this hashtag go viral #ComeClean
Let's focus on one issue at a time to create real damage to the illusion.
Currently our efforts are too fragmented.
The war is psychological, and this works the other way around too.
https://www.MP-22.com
Insta: The_Mirror_Project_
Twitter: @See_Its_obvious
FB: https://www.facebook.com/themirrorpro...
Please be persistent, don't just share and forget about it, we are all being shadow banned on social media, so we need to work harder.
Let's bombard them!
This is a non profit project
We DO NOT receive any revenue from YouTube, and we give away all copyrights, so you are free to use the content and share it.
For more information please visit our site on www.MP-22.com SUBSCRIBE and become part of the movement.
*** *** ***
Episode 1: The Mirror Project Introduction
https://www.brighteon.com/5188da2c-fbfc-4290-9bb9-1cc045b99bd9
Episode 2: The new normal
https://www.brighteon.com/228cddab-056b-4888-9de0-4574fe814e55
Episode 3: Digital Dictators
https://www.brighteon.com/449ee643-7c51-42dc-8fc6-099a2f7e519b
Episode 4: Agenda 21 - What is really happening?
https://www.brighteon.com/7d14b5be-cad2-460f-8f7a-d0589816a7d1
Episode 5: The Crisis - PHASE II
https://www.brighteon.com/c9b12c92-2c93-486f-af74-23232c5d97c9
Episode 6: The New Terrorism - Virus Upgrade
https://www.brighteon.com/79f6cc23-432a-4c14-9a59-a24469239fb3
Episode 7: A bad horror movie
https://www.brighteon.com/5aa3e016-e0da-43f2-91ae-4cf3f57093fb
Episode 8: It's time to come clean
https://www.brighteon.com/8fcb7517-4848-4ab0-b022-e6fc9d0158e0
Episode 9: COVID laws petition
https://www.brighteon.com/cd294c52-48c7-4a18-9556-99c142d22a10
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