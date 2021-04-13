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27) Barrie Trower e o uso remoto das microondas
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25 views • April 13, 2021
Barrie Trower, perito em armas electromagnéticas da Marinha Real Britânica, durante a Guerra Fria. Original completo:
Barrie Trower: The Truth about 5G and Wi-Fi | 3 February, 2020, Exeter, UK.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ryf3F9WCAlU
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Armas electromagnéticas (ep.1 - CNN 1985)
https://www.brighteon.com/aa8dd2ee-b21c-44a1-8cc7-3db3a33e5a58
Arma de ressonância ciclotrónica
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HBgdMGxCbPU
Sistema de satélites Iridium: http://www.bugsweeps.com/info/electronic_harassment.html
DAVOS 2020: Piratear Seres Humanos, 5G ‘a nova corrida às armas’: https://www.brighteon.com/09736177-058f-4147-898c-94498d6e14f3
Prince Phillip e a redução da população: https://www.brighteon.com/e0f2327d-711a-491f-ab74-c87ff46aa4c2
Wayne Jett - A real agenda da elite mundial: https://www.brighteon.com/48c837f5-0f8b-416c-a14f-4fdf67d9b757
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Barrie Trower: The Truth about 5G and Wi-Fi | 3 February, 2020, Exeter, UK.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ryf3F9WCAlU
Relacionados:
Claire Edwards: electricidade, gripe e a conexão viral: https://www.brighteon.com/162d4346-8710-4f5c-826b-f1ba9e07b03b
Armas electromagnéticas (ep.1 - CNN 1985)
https://www.brighteon.com/aa8dd2ee-b21c-44a1-8cc7-3db3a33e5a58
Arma de ressonância ciclotrónica
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HBgdMGxCbPU
Sistema de satélites Iridium: http://www.bugsweeps.com/info/electronic_harassment.html
DAVOS 2020: Piratear Seres Humanos, 5G ‘a nova corrida às armas’: https://www.brighteon.com/09736177-058f-4147-898c-94498d6e14f3
Prince Phillip e a redução da população: https://www.brighteon.com/e0f2327d-711a-491f-ab74-c87ff46aa4c2
Wayne Jett - A real agenda da elite mundial: https://www.brighteon.com/48c837f5-0f8b-416c-a14f-4fdf67d9b757
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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