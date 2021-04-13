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9) Prince Phillip e a redução da população
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19 views • April 13, 2021
Mitos malthusianos de crescimento zero, não só anti-científicos como anti-naturais, porquanto pretendem parar os ciclos de renovação próprios à Natureza.
Wayne Jett - A real agenda da elite mundial: https://www.brighteon.com/48c837f5-0f8b-416c-a14f-4fdf67d9b757
Proudly Serving A One-World Government - The Tavistock Institute of Human Relations in England | 08/02/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3NEucXatQo
O mito da extinção Trailer: The Myth of Extinction https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mv1oCp9Xevs/
Completo: https://www.bitchute.com/video/19TnXHUCGcPt/ Canal: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truthstream/
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Wayne Jett - A real agenda da elite mundial: https://www.brighteon.com/48c837f5-0f8b-416c-a14f-4fdf67d9b757
Proudly Serving A One-World Government - The Tavistock Institute of Human Relations in England | 08/02/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3NEucXatQo
O mito da extinção Trailer: The Myth of Extinction https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mv1oCp9Xevs/
Completo: https://www.bitchute.com/video/19TnXHUCGcPt/ Canal: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truthstream/
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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