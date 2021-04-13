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2) Wayne Jett - A real agenda da elite mundial
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165 views • April 13, 2021
Créditos:
Canal Portfolio Wealth Global, 22/12/2019 WAYNE JETT: Ruling Elite Corruption - VOTE RIGGING, Social Engineering, MASS POVERTY! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RrdZVOAKyX8
WAYNE JETT explica baseado no seu livro "Fruits of Graft" (Frutos da corrupção), a corrupção e subversão forçada pela elite dirigente, através da manipulação, engenharia social e pobreza em massa. O Plano de 1901 para a elite se livrar das massas e reinstalar um novo feudalismo.
Recomendado: Proudly Serving A One-World Government- The Tavistock Institute of Human Relations in England | 08/02/2019 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3NEucXatQo
Carregamento original a 30/12/2019 no canal de Youtube Electrosmog Portugal
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Canal Portfolio Wealth Global, 22/12/2019 WAYNE JETT: Ruling Elite Corruption - VOTE RIGGING, Social Engineering, MASS POVERTY! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RrdZVOAKyX8
WAYNE JETT explica baseado no seu livro "Fruits of Graft" (Frutos da corrupção), a corrupção e subversão forçada pela elite dirigente, através da manipulação, engenharia social e pobreza em massa. O Plano de 1901 para a elite se livrar das massas e reinstalar um novo feudalismo.
Recomendado: Proudly Serving A One-World Government- The Tavistock Institute of Human Relations in England | 08/02/2019 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3NEucXatQo
Carregamento original a 30/12/2019 no canal de Youtube Electrosmog Portugal
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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