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26) Claire Edwards: electricidade, gripe e a conexão viral
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36 views • April 13, 2021
Credits for Clairity Channel/ Créditos para (espelho traduzido):
Claire Edwards: Electricity and flu connection may explain "v1ruses"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fESkVMcRBkU
Nota importante:
Acresce referir que a pandemia de Gripe Espanhola (1918), além do uso da rádio, também foi marcada com o uso sistemático de comida em conserva (com 89% menos de zinco, durante 4 anos, 1914-18). Outra curiosidade foi o uso de altas doses de aspirina, que na altura se desconhecia, causar edema pulmonar (1300 mg/hora - 12 horas). Fonte: Important Lesson From the Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyrcYVH6qtU
O vídeo refere-se a um evento via Skype, a 15 de Setembro de 2019, cuja reconstrução teve de ser realizada pela má qualidade da transmissão:
From 5G Trojan Horse Conference, 15 September 2019 (Link to full conference with Cal Washington, Claire Edwards, Mark Steele, Patrick Wood, Ray Broomhall and Steven Whybrow): https://www.facebook.com/RelevantToday7/videos/668927386949334/?type=2&;theater
Orador: Emil Möler
Local: Melkweg, Amsterdam
Co-operação: "We are change Rotterdam".
Fonte alternativa:
5G The Trojan Horse - Cal Washington, Claire Edwards, Mark Steele, Patrick Wood, Ray Broomhall and Steven Whybrow, 15 September 2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2KOqF1geupA
O Arco-íris Invisível: Uma História de Electricidade e Vida (2017) por Arthur Firstenberg:
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/o_arco-i%CC%81ris_invisi%CC%81vel_%E2%80%93_resumo_informativo.pdf
História a repetir-se, a hipótese:
Dr Thomas Cowan - Corona Virus and 5G - legendado
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pbGnaWiKqZI
O médico, Dr. Thomas Cowan deixa a hipótese do Coronavírus ser uma repetição da História e causado por radiação electromagnética. Filmado na 'Health And Human Rights Summit' em Tucson, Arizona, a 12 Março, 2020. Vídeo original: Coronavirus Caused By 5G?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFN5LUaqxOA
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Claire Edwards: Electricity and flu connection may explain "v1ruses"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fESkVMcRBkU
Nota importante:
Acresce referir que a pandemia de Gripe Espanhola (1918), além do uso da rádio, também foi marcada com o uso sistemático de comida em conserva (com 89% menos de zinco, durante 4 anos, 1914-18). Outra curiosidade foi o uso de altas doses de aspirina, que na altura se desconhecia, causar edema pulmonar (1300 mg/hora - 12 horas). Fonte: Important Lesson From the Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyrcYVH6qtU
O vídeo refere-se a um evento via Skype, a 15 de Setembro de 2019, cuja reconstrução teve de ser realizada pela má qualidade da transmissão:
From 5G Trojan Horse Conference, 15 September 2019 (Link to full conference with Cal Washington, Claire Edwards, Mark Steele, Patrick Wood, Ray Broomhall and Steven Whybrow): https://www.facebook.com/RelevantToday7/videos/668927386949334/?type=2&;theater
Orador: Emil Möler
Local: Melkweg, Amsterdam
Co-operação: "We are change Rotterdam".
Fonte alternativa:
5G The Trojan Horse - Cal Washington, Claire Edwards, Mark Steele, Patrick Wood, Ray Broomhall and Steven Whybrow, 15 September 2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2KOqF1geupA
O Arco-íris Invisível: Uma História de Electricidade e Vida (2017) por Arthur Firstenberg:
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/o_arco-i%CC%81ris_invisi%CC%81vel_%E2%80%93_resumo_informativo.pdf
História a repetir-se, a hipótese:
Dr Thomas Cowan - Corona Virus and 5G - legendado
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pbGnaWiKqZI
O médico, Dr. Thomas Cowan deixa a hipótese do Coronavírus ser uma repetição da História e causado por radiação electromagnética. Filmado na 'Health And Human Rights Summit' em Tucson, Arizona, a 12 Março, 2020. Vídeo original: Coronavirus Caused By 5G?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFN5LUaqxOA
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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