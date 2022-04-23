© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WARNING!!! MUST WATCH!!! Marburg-Hemorrhagic Fever-5G-Bioweapon Activation Scenario Confirmed! Deployment in New York City!!! 04.23.2022
Follow
27
Share
Report
23924 views • April 23, 2022
Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
Marburg-Hemorrhagic Fever-5G-Activation Hypothesis Confirmed
By Terral
April 23, 2022
The warnings that the SARS-CoV-2 Recombinant Strain Monsters have been released for activation by 5G frequencies has been confirmed. Everyone has been warned to keep Weight Chart doses of Nano Silver and Sodium Borate in your system for the duration for neutralizing the bioweapon threats.
--
4/22/2022 The Prather Point with Jeffrey Prather
Submitted by Michael
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/2d76b660-1099-4c4a-8661-fce60c8a4320
--
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
How to Mix, Use, and Store Your Nano Silver (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Vaxxers Infecting Non-Vaxxers: https://www.brighteon.com/a1136352-49ce-4388-82eb-456493643254
Terral’s Mutagen Release Timeline: https://www.brighteon.com/af6733b2-21a1-4126-b90b-31a8c3483037
--
Snake Venom Not Harmful If Ingested: https://ufwildlife.ifas.ufl.edu/venomous_snake_faqs.shtml
Dr. Martenson video: https://youtu.be/gRpyVPjFzf8
Watch the Snakes! Discernment Time Again, Truthers: https://yummy.doctor/video-list/watch-the-snakes-discernment-time-again-truthers/
--
Brighteon Banned Terral’s Comments: https://bit.ly/3spg02U
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Marburg-Hemorrhagic Fever-5G-Activation Hypothesis Confirmed
By Terral
April 23, 2022
The warnings that the SARS-CoV-2 Recombinant Strain Monsters have been released for activation by 5G frequencies has been confirmed. Everyone has been warned to keep Weight Chart doses of Nano Silver and Sodium Borate in your system for the duration for neutralizing the bioweapon threats.
--
4/22/2022 The Prather Point with Jeffrey Prather
Submitted by Michael
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/2d76b660-1099-4c4a-8661-fce60c8a4320
--
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
How to Mix, Use, and Store Your Nano Silver (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Vaxxers Infecting Non-Vaxxers: https://www.brighteon.com/a1136352-49ce-4388-82eb-456493643254
Terral’s Mutagen Release Timeline: https://www.brighteon.com/af6733b2-21a1-4126-b90b-31a8c3483037
--
Snake Venom Not Harmful If Ingested: https://ufwildlife.ifas.ufl.edu/venomous_snake_faqs.shtml
Dr. Martenson video: https://youtu.be/gRpyVPjFzf8
Watch the Snakes! Discernment Time Again, Truthers: https://yummy.doctor/video-list/watch-the-snakes-discernment-time-again-truthers/
--
Brighteon Banned Terral’s Comments: https://bit.ly/3spg02U
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
Keywords
retrovirusnanoparticleswuhanforced vaccinationsterralterral03food crisiscovid-19nanosilverfort detrickcontact tracingmrnabuy nano silverblackstargain-of-functionhiv insertsbnt162b2fema camps internmentlee merrittreplication inhibitorolympics 2019nasa future warfaregraphene oxidedelta variantcatch bus program
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.