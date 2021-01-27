© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Black Star-Earth Crossing May 2021, or 2022? PlanDemic Timeline, Mutagen Release Date, Earth Changes, and More: 01.26.2021
Follow
10
Download MP3
Share
Report
4578 views • January 27, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
May 2021 or 2022?
Written by Mark and Terral
January 26, 2021
Hi Mark:
Thank you for writing. You wrote:
Hi Terral: Hope you are well?
Way rundown from work, but otherwise doing okay. :0)
Been thinking about this vaccine, and the mutated version they will bring upon us to keep us lockdown.
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.26.2021):
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/i-april-2003-us-cdc-filed-patent-number.html?m=1
--
https://www.usgs.gov/center-news/a-geophysicists-perspective-mount-hood-monitoring-stations-and-recent-earthquake-swarm
--
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/strong-activity-is-recorded-at.html?m=1
--
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/a-surprise-and-somewhat-unexpected-g1.html?m=1
https://spaceweather.com/
--
https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/147811/turkey-experiences-intense-drought
--
https://pjmedia.com/culture/marktapscott/2021/01/26/now-china-says-christians-are-spreading-covid-19-near-beijing-n1411033
--
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-13-china-suicide-military-helmets-self-destruct-button.html
--
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/stacey-lennox/2021/01/26/former-trump-aide-stephen-miller-details-how-awful-bidens-immigration-order-actually-is-n1411009
--
Under U.N. Martial Law: https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=600f4d83595f800b5386155b
--
Trump’s Pardons: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/trumps-pardons-included-health-care-execs-behind-massive-frauds/
--
Homicide Rates: https://archive.is/vz3nw
--
Dr. Fauci’s: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-26-steve-hilton-drops-bombshell-faucis-commissioned-research.html
--
Sophia: https://youtu.be/qnQkvCsiF_Q
--
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-25-situation-update-jan-25th-trigger-military-biden.html
--
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-26-san-diego-shares-addresses-coronavirus-cases-law-enforcement.html
--
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=60106e0e05ee6c0d0d85f97a
--
https://www.thedailybeast.com/national-guard-troops-deployed-in-dc-battle-major-covid-19-outbreak
--
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smithsonian-institution/history-shows-americans-have-always-been-wary-vaccines-180976828/
--
https://apnews.com/article/race-and-ethnicity-kate-brown-oregon-coronavirus-pandemic-22d0fd1905aa1d6011b328fa448f5db3
--
Larry King: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/did-larry-king-receive-an-experimental-covid-shot-just-before-his-death/
--
US virus numbers drop: https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-us-update-29c07f020bca0aa4a48a85dae5aa1457
--
Washington surge: https://youtu.be/xWKTV2wcutE
--
UK https://apnews.com/article/uk-coronavirus-deaths-pass-100k-76f125a9c79a766f4d8e84220a09804c
--
California https://apnews.com/article/california-data-lift-stay-at-home-fc0c15eb5e7359b4bae50602f79a2cfd
--
Florida man dies:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-25-man-dies-of-autoimmune-disorder-pfizer-vaccine.html
--
1st detection of Brazil variant in US
https://apnews.com/article/us-news-minnesota-minneapolis-coronavirus-pandemic-africa-d0963d677563e975f9c1e9aea1c84b7f
--
P.1 Strain: https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/what-we-know-about-the-p1-variant-of-the-coronavirus.html
--
US to buy 100M more doses of approved vaccines
https://apnews.com/article/travel-beijing-migrant-workers-coronavirus-pandemic-china-ebf87fbc0ac60e7a591da9a3823bce6d
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
The Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
May 2021 or 2022?
Written by Mark and Terral
January 26, 2021
Hi Mark:
Thank you for writing. You wrote:
Hi Terral: Hope you are well?
Way rundown from work, but otherwise doing okay. :0)
Been thinking about this vaccine, and the mutated version they will bring upon us to keep us lockdown.
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.26.2021):
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/i-april-2003-us-cdc-filed-patent-number.html?m=1
--
https://www.usgs.gov/center-news/a-geophysicists-perspective-mount-hood-monitoring-stations-and-recent-earthquake-swarm
--
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/strong-activity-is-recorded-at.html?m=1
--
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/a-surprise-and-somewhat-unexpected-g1.html?m=1
https://spaceweather.com/
--
https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/147811/turkey-experiences-intense-drought
--
https://pjmedia.com/culture/marktapscott/2021/01/26/now-china-says-christians-are-spreading-covid-19-near-beijing-n1411033
--
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-13-china-suicide-military-helmets-self-destruct-button.html
--
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/stacey-lennox/2021/01/26/former-trump-aide-stephen-miller-details-how-awful-bidens-immigration-order-actually-is-n1411009
--
Under U.N. Martial Law: https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=600f4d83595f800b5386155b
--
Trump’s Pardons: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/trumps-pardons-included-health-care-execs-behind-massive-frauds/
--
Homicide Rates: https://archive.is/vz3nw
--
Dr. Fauci’s: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-26-steve-hilton-drops-bombshell-faucis-commissioned-research.html
--
Sophia: https://youtu.be/qnQkvCsiF_Q
--
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-25-situation-update-jan-25th-trigger-military-biden.html
--
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-26-san-diego-shares-addresses-coronavirus-cases-law-enforcement.html
--
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=60106e0e05ee6c0d0d85f97a
--
https://www.thedailybeast.com/national-guard-troops-deployed-in-dc-battle-major-covid-19-outbreak
--
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smithsonian-institution/history-shows-americans-have-always-been-wary-vaccines-180976828/
--
https://apnews.com/article/race-and-ethnicity-kate-brown-oregon-coronavirus-pandemic-22d0fd1905aa1d6011b328fa448f5db3
--
Larry King: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/did-larry-king-receive-an-experimental-covid-shot-just-before-his-death/
--
US virus numbers drop: https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-us-update-29c07f020bca0aa4a48a85dae5aa1457
--
Washington surge: https://youtu.be/xWKTV2wcutE
--
UK https://apnews.com/article/uk-coronavirus-deaths-pass-100k-76f125a9c79a766f4d8e84220a09804c
--
California https://apnews.com/article/california-data-lift-stay-at-home-fc0c15eb5e7359b4bae50602f79a2cfd
--
Florida man dies:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-25-man-dies-of-autoimmune-disorder-pfizer-vaccine.html
--
1st detection of Brazil variant in US
https://apnews.com/article/us-news-minnesota-minneapolis-coronavirus-pandemic-africa-d0963d677563e975f9c1e9aea1c84b7f
--
P.1 Strain: https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/what-we-know-about-the-p1-variant-of-the-coronavirus.html
--
US to buy 100M more doses of approved vaccines
https://apnews.com/article/travel-beijing-migrant-workers-coronavirus-pandemic-china-ebf87fbc0ac60e7a591da9a3823bce6d
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
The Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
us militarymartial lawquarantineretroviruslockdowncoronaviruscovid-19nanosilvercontact tracingdark winteroperation warp speedd614gterral terral03buy nano silverterral blackstarminkviral replication inhibitorhiv insertsg4 ea h1n1viral oxygen enzyme activityfema camps internmentn501y variantcluster 5b117
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.