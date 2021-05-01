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WARNING!! Vaxxers Are Spreading the Biological Weapon to Non-Vaxxers!!! Protect Yourselves and Your Family NOW!! May 01, 2021
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21981 views • May 01, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
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WAR ROOM (2nd HOUR) Friday 4/30/21 • NURSE ERIN, VETERANS CALL-IN, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars
Submitted by Danny
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/5080c69b-9937-49f4-accd-acbc5e246e26
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Scientists are working on vaccines that spread like a disease. What could possibly go wrong?
https://thebulletin.org/2020/09/scientists-are-working-on-vaccines-that-spread-like-a-disease-what-could-possibly-go-wrong/
Related (June 2017): https://www.popsci.com/contagious-vaccine-virus/
--
Is It The Vaccine? India Skyrocketing "COVID" deaths coincide with Start of Vax
Submitted by Jenny
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/is-it-the-vaccine-india-skyrocketing-covid-deaths-coincide-with-start-of-vax
--
Hospitals in Venezuela struggle as daily COVID infections surge
https://youtu.be/dWdhzHaxtVY
--
India launches effort to inoculate all adults against COVID
https://apnews.com/article/india-business-coronavirus-coronavirus-vaccine-health-b2b8e377994ad7fb66f66f9867c95d18
--
Hungary reopens for people holding COVID-19 immunity cards
https://apnews.com/article/hungary-europe-coronavirus-business-health-f09525d6f372b29cf9e940b7edd11aa5
--
Momentum grows for closing gaps in US vaccine requirements
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-lifestyle-health-government-and-politics-religion-c6cf4e14efc6b5d8159a5f9f01752270
--
Gov. Whitmer declares the entire state of Michigan to be a VACCINE PRISON CAMP … obey or stay locked down forever
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/gov-whitmer-declares-the-entire-state-of-michigan-to-be-a-vaccine-prison-camp-obey-or-stay-locked-down-forever/
--
Canadian Martial Law Declared: Church Services Will Be Stopped Using Any Force Necessary
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608c7db9f9230306c1b1140c
--
Vaccine passports are a TRAP that sets the stage for Communism rollout across America
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/vaccine-passports-are-a-trap-that-sets-the-stage-for-communism-rollout-across-america/
--
Significant Jump This Week in Reported Injuries, Deaths After COVID Vaccine
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaers-significant-jump-reported-injuries-deaths-after-covid-vaccine/
--
Canadian health worker exposes the covid hoax, vaccines
https://www.brighteon.com/0857d651-577a-4f6b-9605-dbc259cd2619
--
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Submitted by Karen
On April 29, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
--
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 18 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
--
WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
WAR ROOM (2nd HOUR) Friday 4/30/21 • NURSE ERIN, VETERANS CALL-IN, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars
Submitted by Danny
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/5080c69b-9937-49f4-accd-acbc5e246e26
--
Scientists are working on vaccines that spread like a disease. What could possibly go wrong?
https://thebulletin.org/2020/09/scientists-are-working-on-vaccines-that-spread-like-a-disease-what-could-possibly-go-wrong/
Related (June 2017): https://www.popsci.com/contagious-vaccine-virus/
--
Is It The Vaccine? India Skyrocketing "COVID" deaths coincide with Start of Vax
Submitted by Jenny
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/is-it-the-vaccine-india-skyrocketing-covid-deaths-coincide-with-start-of-vax
--
Hospitals in Venezuela struggle as daily COVID infections surge
https://youtu.be/dWdhzHaxtVY
--
India launches effort to inoculate all adults against COVID
https://apnews.com/article/india-business-coronavirus-coronavirus-vaccine-health-b2b8e377994ad7fb66f66f9867c95d18
--
Hungary reopens for people holding COVID-19 immunity cards
https://apnews.com/article/hungary-europe-coronavirus-business-health-f09525d6f372b29cf9e940b7edd11aa5
--
Momentum grows for closing gaps in US vaccine requirements
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-lifestyle-health-government-and-politics-religion-c6cf4e14efc6b5d8159a5f9f01752270
--
Gov. Whitmer declares the entire state of Michigan to be a VACCINE PRISON CAMP … obey or stay locked down forever
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/gov-whitmer-declares-the-entire-state-of-michigan-to-be-a-vaccine-prison-camp-obey-or-stay-locked-down-forever/
--
Canadian Martial Law Declared: Church Services Will Be Stopped Using Any Force Necessary
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608c7db9f9230306c1b1140c
--
Vaccine passports are a TRAP that sets the stage for Communism rollout across America
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/vaccine-passports-are-a-trap-that-sets-the-stage-for-communism-rollout-across-america/
--
Significant Jump This Week in Reported Injuries, Deaths After COVID Vaccine
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaers-significant-jump-reported-injuries-deaths-after-covid-vaccine/
--
Canadian health worker exposes the covid hoax, vaccines
https://www.brighteon.com/0857d651-577a-4f6b-9605-dbc259cd2619
--
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Submitted by Karen
On April 29, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
--
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 18 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
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