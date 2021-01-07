© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to Purchase, Mix, Use, and Store Your Nano Silver (Moved from YouTube): July 28, 2020
Follow
19
Download MP3
Share
Report
11141 views • January 07, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
How to Purchase, Mix, Use, and Store Your Nano Silver
Written by Terral
July 28, 2020
Watch Terral’s Video Presentation (07.28.2020):
This video is presented to help Terral03.com supporters to purchase, mix, use, and store your Nano Silver using Terral’s methods. A single Nano Silver order includes two 2-ounce bottles of high-grade Nano Silver concentrate @500ppm that when diluted with distilled water produces six liters of Nano Silver at 10ppm. Double orders include four 2-ounce bottles that produce 12-liters of 10ppm Nano Silver when diluted with distilled water. Terral03.com Newsletter Subscribers and non-supporters can now purchase as much Nano Silver as you wish at https://www.terral03.com. Terral pays for the shipping/handling of all Terral03.com Newsletter-Survival Group-Mystery Report Newsletter Subscribers, while non-Newsletter Subscribers pay for their own shipping-handling. International non-supporters have the single option of purchasing double orders only at a higher rate to cover additional shipping-handling-customs charges associated with their purchases. All Nano Silver shipments are delivered using USPS Priority Mail with tracking numbers provided for International orders, and any order within the USA that is not delivered within one-to-two-week period, as stated in the Nano Silver Purchase Notification Email. The average time of delivery inside the USA is 2 to 4 days. You will receive your 8-page PDF Instructions with your original Nano Silver Purchase Notification Email for downloading and printing for use once your Nano Silver shipment is delivered. Everyone purchasing Terral03.com Nano Silver is advised to purchase the required items (listed below) in advance, while waiting for your Nano Silver shipment to be delivered.
Steps for Mixing Your Nano Silver:
1. All Nano Silver orders are filled and shipped using 2-ounce Boston Amber Round Glass Bottles with a black cap (image) filled with the 500ppm concentrated solution.
2. Your Nano Silver is always diluted with distilled water only (image)! You will need approximately one gallon of distilled water for each 2-ounce bottle of Nano Silver concentrate.
3. Terral uses 3-liter Ocean Spray PETE1 bottles painted black (image of 1-gallon bottle for illustration only) for diluting the highly-concentrated Nano Silver in the Laboratory down to 500ppm for bottling and shipping; and for diluting the 500ppm concentrate to the 10ppm solution. The PETE1 bottles are painted black to protect the Nano Silver solution from exposure to the light for reducing the changes of degradation during the production-dilution processes, but painting the bottles is not required. Clean 3-liter bottle thoroughly to then rinse with some of your distilled water to remove any remaining residue for removing particulates from your final 10ppm solution.
4. Fill your 3-liter bottle half full of distilled water, then simply pour the entire contents of one 2-ounce Nano Silver concentrate bottle into the 3-liter bottle. Terral then pours a bit of the distilled water into the 2-ounce bottle (3 times) to ensure all the Nano Silver contents (the 500ppm solution is sticky) goes into the 3-liter mixing bottle. Then, pour distilled water to the bottom of the neck of the 3-liter bottle (same level as the original juice contents) ... Blessings, Terral
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
How to Purchase, Mix, Use, and Store Your Nano Silver
Written by Terral
July 28, 2020
Watch Terral’s Video Presentation (07.28.2020):
This video is presented to help Terral03.com supporters to purchase, mix, use, and store your Nano Silver using Terral’s methods. A single Nano Silver order includes two 2-ounce bottles of high-grade Nano Silver concentrate @500ppm that when diluted with distilled water produces six liters of Nano Silver at 10ppm. Double orders include four 2-ounce bottles that produce 12-liters of 10ppm Nano Silver when diluted with distilled water. Terral03.com Newsletter Subscribers and non-supporters can now purchase as much Nano Silver as you wish at https://www.terral03.com. Terral pays for the shipping/handling of all Terral03.com Newsletter-Survival Group-Mystery Report Newsletter Subscribers, while non-Newsletter Subscribers pay for their own shipping-handling. International non-supporters have the single option of purchasing double orders only at a higher rate to cover additional shipping-handling-customs charges associated with their purchases. All Nano Silver shipments are delivered using USPS Priority Mail with tracking numbers provided for International orders, and any order within the USA that is not delivered within one-to-two-week period, as stated in the Nano Silver Purchase Notification Email. The average time of delivery inside the USA is 2 to 4 days. You will receive your 8-page PDF Instructions with your original Nano Silver Purchase Notification Email for downloading and printing for use once your Nano Silver shipment is delivered. Everyone purchasing Terral03.com Nano Silver is advised to purchase the required items (listed below) in advance, while waiting for your Nano Silver shipment to be delivered.
Steps for Mixing Your Nano Silver:
1. All Nano Silver orders are filled and shipped using 2-ounce Boston Amber Round Glass Bottles with a black cap (image) filled with the 500ppm concentrated solution.
2. Your Nano Silver is always diluted with distilled water only (image)! You will need approximately one gallon of distilled water for each 2-ounce bottle of Nano Silver concentrate.
3. Terral uses 3-liter Ocean Spray PETE1 bottles painted black (image of 1-gallon bottle for illustration only) for diluting the highly-concentrated Nano Silver in the Laboratory down to 500ppm for bottling and shipping; and for diluting the 500ppm concentrate to the 10ppm solution. The PETE1 bottles are painted black to protect the Nano Silver solution from exposure to the light for reducing the changes of degradation during the production-dilution processes, but painting the bottles is not required. Clean 3-liter bottle thoroughly to then rinse with some of your distilled water to remove any remaining residue for removing particulates from your final 10ppm solution.
4. Fill your 3-liter bottle half full of distilled water, then simply pour the entire contents of one 2-ounce Nano Silver concentrate bottle into the 3-liter bottle. Terral then pours a bit of the distilled water into the 2-ounce bottle (3 times) to ensure all the Nano Silver contents (the 500ppm solution is sticky) goes into the 3-liter mixing bottle. Then, pour distilled water to the bottom of the neck of the 3-liter bottle (same level as the original juice contents) ... Blessings, Terral
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
us militaryquarantinemedical martial lawretrovirusproject black starlockdowncoronaviruscovid-19nanosilvercontact tracingdark winteroperation warp speedd614gterral terral03buy nano silverterral blackstarminkviral replication inhibitorsurvival group programhiv insertsg4 ea h1n1viral oxygen enzyme activityfema camps internmentn501y variantcluster 5
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.