BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Deja Vu Flu - 60 Minutes - The Swine Flu Vaccine Injuries
Coronavirus Is 5G
Coronavirus Is 5G
51 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
1455 views • February 28, 2021
60 Minutes - The Swine Flu Vaccine Injuries - Deja Vu Flu

A Doctor Interviews A Doctor - The Myth Of Contagion (And The History of The Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (And Other ABC Acronym Groups) Part I

https://www.brighteon.com/87937da8-4bba-4644-b954-299f18e11ce9

Part II

https://www.brighteon.com/eb894b41-f133-41ec-b6a6-55f872418d77

Scientist, Electromagnetic, Radiation Health & Environmental Effects Consultant, Lecturer, Researcher, Author And Journalist Speaks - Part I

Arthur Firstenberg Talks About The History Of The Flu/Flu-Like Symptoms

https://www.brighteon.com/bebc9b74-4e08-4808-92bb-3cbfc492f33b

Part II

https://www.brighteon.com/3f2944d7-9e91-408a-9b2c-98b64d9775ca

Coronavirus - The Scam Plan

Whitney Webb draws parallels to pandemic simulations including Operation Dark Winter, Crimson Contagion and Event 201, also noting their connections to the anthrax attacks that followed 9/11. She also talks about the allegations that coronavirus was created in a Chinese bioweapons laboratory and the Orwellian response from governments, and corporations. Finally, Whitney also discusses the influence of a bunch a money Gates as well as his connections to Epstein.

https://www.brighteon.com/cd178b62-8933-4415-9df7-dfdf4a55c85f

Coronavirus - The Scam Plan - (A Different Video)

https://www.brighteon.com/f169b72f-4221-4531-92c5-a33c1d9f80f7

Bill Gates:

https://www.brighteon.com/57023107-4525-42d4-8d87-c87882bbf3ca

Coronavirus - What To Do

https://www.brighteon.com/3ea04d4f-150a-461f-871d-ab2734bc716b
Keywords
healthcdcvaccinevaccine injurysurvivalunlawunited nationswholegalmedicalrightslaw suitworld health organizationswine flucoronaviruscovid-19covid19vaccine adverse effectcenters for disease control and preventionright to refuse
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: The battle over medical education that could change how parents make decisions

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: The battle over medical education that could change how parents make decisions

Belle Carter
Experts Recommend 10-Minute Daily Exercise Routine to Improve Sleep

Experts Recommend 10-Minute Daily Exercise Routine to Improve Sleep

Coco Somers
Study Links Higher Physical Activity to Slower Cognitive, Motor Decline in Parkinson&#8217;s

Study Links Higher Physical Activity to Slower Cognitive, Motor Decline in Parkinson’s

Morgan S. Verity
Microbiologists Identify Everyday Items That Harbor Germs; High-Touch and Damp Surfaces Cited

Microbiologists Identify Everyday Items That Harbor Germs; High-Touch and Damp Surfaces Cited

Coco Somers
Study Links Sugar Intake Before Antibiotics to Deeper Gut Damage

Study Links Sugar Intake Before Antibiotics to Deeper Gut Damage

Coco Somers
Finnish Study Links Earlier Menopausal Transition to Higher Anxiety, Depression Symptoms

Finnish Study Links Earlier Menopausal Transition to Higher Anxiety, Depression Symptoms

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy