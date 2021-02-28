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Deja Vu Flu - 60 Minutes - The Swine Flu Vaccine Injuries
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1455 views • February 28, 2021
60 Minutes - The Swine Flu Vaccine Injuries - Deja Vu Flu
A Doctor Interviews A Doctor - The Myth Of Contagion (And The History of The Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (And Other ABC Acronym Groups) Part I
https://www.brighteon.com/87937da8-4bba-4644-b954-299f18e11ce9
Part II
https://www.brighteon.com/eb894b41-f133-41ec-b6a6-55f872418d77
Scientist, Electromagnetic, Radiation Health & Environmental Effects Consultant, Lecturer, Researcher, Author And Journalist Speaks - Part I
Arthur Firstenberg Talks About The History Of The Flu/Flu-Like Symptoms
https://www.brighteon.com/bebc9b74-4e08-4808-92bb-3cbfc492f33b
Part II
https://www.brighteon.com/3f2944d7-9e91-408a-9b2c-98b64d9775ca
Coronavirus - The Scam Plan
Whitney Webb draws parallels to pandemic simulations including Operation Dark Winter, Crimson Contagion and Event 201, also noting their connections to the anthrax attacks that followed 9/11. She also talks about the allegations that coronavirus was created in a Chinese bioweapons laboratory and the Orwellian response from governments, and corporations. Finally, Whitney also discusses the influence of a bunch a money Gates as well as his connections to Epstein.
https://www.brighteon.com/cd178b62-8933-4415-9df7-dfdf4a55c85f
Coronavirus - The Scam Plan - (A Different Video)
https://www.brighteon.com/f169b72f-4221-4531-92c5-a33c1d9f80f7
Bill Gates:
https://www.brighteon.com/57023107-4525-42d4-8d87-c87882bbf3ca
Coronavirus - What To Do
https://www.brighteon.com/3ea04d4f-150a-461f-871d-ab2734bc716b
A Doctor Interviews A Doctor - The Myth Of Contagion (And The History of The Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (And Other ABC Acronym Groups) Part I
https://www.brighteon.com/87937da8-4bba-4644-b954-299f18e11ce9
Part II
https://www.brighteon.com/eb894b41-f133-41ec-b6a6-55f872418d77
Scientist, Electromagnetic, Radiation Health & Environmental Effects Consultant, Lecturer, Researcher, Author And Journalist Speaks - Part I
Arthur Firstenberg Talks About The History Of The Flu/Flu-Like Symptoms
https://www.brighteon.com/bebc9b74-4e08-4808-92bb-3cbfc492f33b
Part II
https://www.brighteon.com/3f2944d7-9e91-408a-9b2c-98b64d9775ca
Coronavirus - The Scam Plan
Whitney Webb draws parallels to pandemic simulations including Operation Dark Winter, Crimson Contagion and Event 201, also noting their connections to the anthrax attacks that followed 9/11. She also talks about the allegations that coronavirus was created in a Chinese bioweapons laboratory and the Orwellian response from governments, and corporations. Finally, Whitney also discusses the influence of a bunch a money Gates as well as his connections to Epstein.
https://www.brighteon.com/cd178b62-8933-4415-9df7-dfdf4a55c85f
Coronavirus - The Scam Plan - (A Different Video)
https://www.brighteon.com/f169b72f-4221-4531-92c5-a33c1d9f80f7
Bill Gates:
https://www.brighteon.com/57023107-4525-42d4-8d87-c87882bbf3ca
Coronavirus - What To Do
https://www.brighteon.com/3ea04d4f-150a-461f-871d-ab2734bc716b
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