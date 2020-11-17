Bill Gates

Gates simply avoids taxes by donating to his own organizations.Gates does not provide clean water, sanitation systems, farming or housing. He "gives" rejected by America and other countries deadly/life changing harmful vaccines to third world countries.Fauci is on the advisory board for the Gates Foundation.Microchip has a patent #060606 that allows for microchipping and tracking of human beings.Why Is The Government Giving $13,000 To Hospitals Each Time They "Discover" A New Case Of Corona Virus? Aren't Hospitals Already Greedy Corporations? Now They Have More Incentive To "Find" The Virus In You? And More Money For Ventilators?Corona Virus - What To DoBy the way, I did NOT put the keywords in the order that they are. Brighteon did. They are in on the "agenda" if you get my drift. Not to mention they will not allow a person to consolidate videos within a playlist. I am not a fan of brighteon.