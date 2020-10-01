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Coronavirus What To Do 5G What To Do
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286 views • October 01, 2020
Just want to warn that WHAT is said is good in this video. But the lawyer is connected to and promoting the shill Mark Steele whom is a snake in the grass. I knew that from the first time I saw him on youtube or whatever.
I had not watched this in a while and went off my memory not remembering that "Mark Steele" was mentioned. At that time I did not know whom Mark Steele was.
The lawyer is a shill, too. Just do what he surprisingly says. Just do not affiliate yourself with him or Mark Steele.
You can tell the lawyer is a shill because he is very rude to Max Igan. And it is COMPLETELY unprovoked and out of line.
Anyways, coronavirus is caused by 5G and vaccines.
Vaccine Recipient Is A Walking Antenna And Data Feedback
https://www.brighteon.com/f698d7f5-83c7-41e2-b832-800f15e7fc9e
Magnetic Nanoparticles In Vaccines
https://rumble.com/vhf1uf-magnetic-hydrogel-in-vaccines.html
Remote Control Of Gene Expression/Magnetogenetics
"We have shown that the channel can be manipulated remotely to regulate gene expression . . . This was achieved by "decorating" His6 - tag modified transient receptor potential vanilloid 1 channels with "anti-His6" antibody - coated IRON OXIDE NANOPARRICLES (aHis6-IRON OXIDE NANOPARTICLES) and subjecting them to a RADIOFREQUENCY FIELD . . .
https://enzymes.che.rpi.edu/index.php/14-research/cell-and-biomolecular-engineering-for-new-therapeutic-outcomes/65-remote-control-of-gene-expression-magnetogenetics
I had not watched this in a while and went off my memory not remembering that "Mark Steele" was mentioned. At that time I did not know whom Mark Steele was.
The lawyer is a shill, too. Just do what he surprisingly says. Just do not affiliate yourself with him or Mark Steele.
You can tell the lawyer is a shill because he is very rude to Max Igan. And it is COMPLETELY unprovoked and out of line.
Anyways, coronavirus is caused by 5G and vaccines.
Vaccine Recipient Is A Walking Antenna And Data Feedback
https://www.brighteon.com/f698d7f5-83c7-41e2-b832-800f15e7fc9e
Magnetic Nanoparticles In Vaccines
https://rumble.com/vhf1uf-magnetic-hydrogel-in-vaccines.html
Remote Control Of Gene Expression/Magnetogenetics
"We have shown that the channel can be manipulated remotely to regulate gene expression . . . This was achieved by "decorating" His6 - tag modified transient receptor potential vanilloid 1 channels with "anti-His6" antibody - coated IRON OXIDE NANOPARRICLES (aHis6-IRON OXIDE NANOPARTICLES) and subjecting them to a RADIOFREQUENCY FIELD . . .
https://enzymes.che.rpi.edu/index.php/14-research/cell-and-biomolecular-engineering-for-new-therapeutic-outcomes/65-remote-control-of-gene-expression-magnetogenetics
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