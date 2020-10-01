Coronavirus What To Do 5G What To Do

Just want to warn that WHAT is said is good in this video. But the lawyer is connected to and promoting the shill Mark Steele whom is a snake in the grass. I knew that from the first time I saw him on youtube or whatever.I had not watched this in a while and went off my memory not remembering that "Mark Steele" was mentioned. At that time I did not know whom Mark Steele was.The lawyer is a shill, too. Just do what he surprisingly says. Just do not affiliate yourself with him or Mark Steele.You can tell the lawyer is a shill because he is very rude to Max Igan. And it is COMPLETELY unprovoked and out of line.Anyways, coronavirus is caused by 5G and vaccines.Vaccine Recipient Is A Walking Antenna And Data FeedbackMagnetic Nanoparticles In VaccinesRemote Control Of Gene Expression/Magnetogenetics"We have shown that the channel can be manipulated remotely to regulate gene expression . . . This was achieved by "decorating" His6 - tag modified transient receptor potential vanilloid 1 channels with "anti-His6" antibody - coated IRON OXIDE NANOPARRICLES (aHis6-IRON OXIDE NANOPARTICLES) and subjecting them to a RADIOFREQUENCY FIELD . . .