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Scientist And ElectroMagnetic Health And Environmental Consultant, Lecturer, Researcher, Author And Journalist Speaks - Part II
Coronavirus Is 5G
Coronavirus Is 5G
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45 views • November 17, 2020
Scientist And ElectroMagnetic Consultant, Lecturer, Researcher, Author And Journalist - Arthur Firstenberg Speaks.

Keep in mind he is not a Christian and subscribes to "evolving" or not.

God made us a certain way. There is natural, including natural filters such as the Ozone Layer/The Van Belt in regards to natural radiation that is compromised by rockets/satellites.

He claims activists, constitutients, concerned citizens, effected citizens, are not "able" according to by law to act or speak in regards to health concerns, scientific predictions, medical and scientific knowledge in regards to telecommunication technology or other adverse health affecting technology. But people should be able to and have and successfully so.

People including at least one individual whom previously worked under the United Nations, many, many experts, sscientists, doctors, nurses and activists have/do speak out. He is a case in point.

His book at the time was only offered on his website. That is no longer the case as in it is offered on Amazon among others I am sure: The Invisible Rainbow . . .

Also, he believes that remedies to reduce radiation that you put on devices and wearable devices to reduce radiation do not work. But I have seen excellent reviews for certain items. I will try some and let you know . . .

Part I Of Scientist And ElectroMagnetic Radiation Consultant, Lecturer, Researcher, Author, Journalist And Practitioner Of Healing Arts

https://www.brighteon.com/bebc9b74-4e08-4808-92bb-3cbfc492f33b

Coronavirus - What To Do

https://www.brighteon.com/3ea04d4f-150a-461f-871d-ab2734bc716b

By the way, I did NOT put the keywords in the order that they are. Brighteon did. They are in on the "agenda" if you get my drift. Not to mention they will not allow a person to consolidate videos within a playlist. I am not a fan of brighteon.
Keywords
healthsurvival5gtechnologymedicalcoronaviruscovid-19covid19
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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