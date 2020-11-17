Scientist And ElectroMagnetic Radiation Health And Environmental Effects Consultant, Lecturer, Researcher, Author And Journalist Speaks - Part I

Scientist And ElectroMagnetic Radiation Health Effects Consultant, Lecturer, Researcher, Author, Journalist And Practitioner Of Several Healing Arts - Arthur Firstenberg Speaks.Keep in mind he is not Christian and subscribes to "evolving" or not. God made us a certain way. And made everything in a certain way. There is natural, including natural filters such as The Ozone Layer/The Van Belt in regards to natural radiation that is compromised by rockets/satellites.He claims activists, constituents, concerned citizens, effected citizens are not "able" according to by law to act or speak in regards to health concerns, scientific predictions, medical and scientific knowledge in regards to telecommunication technology or other adverse health effecting technology. But people should be able to and have and successfully so. People including at least one individual whom previously worked under the United Nations, many, many experts, scientists, doctors, nurses and activists have/do speak out. He is a case in point.His book at the time was only offered on his website. That is no longer the case as in it is offered on Amazon among others I am sure: The Invisible Rainbow . . .Also, he believes remedies to reduce radiation on devices and wearable devices to block radiation are not effective. I do not believe that is true. I believe there are some, if not many devices that do work. I will try some and see.Part IICoronavirus - What To DoBy the way, I did NOT put the keywords in the order that they are. Brighteon did. They are in on the "agenda" if you get my drift. Not to mention they will not allow a person to consolidate videos within a playlist. I am not a fan of brighteon.