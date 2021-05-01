Brazil Some honest nurses, showing the Covid19 wards empty, in direct contradiction to what Brazilian MSM is showing the world, saying Hospitals are overwhelmed.. Finally someone speaking the truth exposing the FRAUD for what it is👊Watch also :Man Films Inside Indian Hospital, Showing It Seemingly Empty, Contrary To What The MSM Are PortrayingEmpty Hospital In Belfast Filmed By Staff MemberWoman Films Empty Gloucester Hospital(MSM Says Otherwise)&Gets Arrested AfterWoman Arrested After Filming Empty Gloucester Hospital Which Recording She Released OnlineDebbie Hicks Who Was Arrested For Filming An Empty Gloucester Hospital Speaks OutAngry American Films Empty Hospital&Testing Center - Where Is The Pandemic?Countess of Chester Hospital - EMPTY!!!MSM Reports OtherwiseEmpty Testing Centers& Hospital In Manibota,Yet MSM Reports OtherwiseNurse Speak Up About Media Lies, Empty Hospitals&Delay In Other Important Treatments For Patients - ReOpen NC Rally Raleigh,NC (28.04.2020)Pandemic Panic On MSM ,Yet All Testing Centers Are Completely Empty (UK)EMPTY HOSPITALS - LIES - Are you kidding Is the MEDIA LYING?EMPTY HOSPITALS - What's Going On Is the NEWS MEDIA LYING (1)EMPTY HOSPITALS HERE - Business as usual in other countriesEMPTY HOSPITALS!!!...And how media was caught lying to viewers..!!!The San Pedro Hospital In Logroño Spain Don’t Seem To Be So “Overwhelmed” With Covid Patients