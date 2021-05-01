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Brazil - Some Honest Nurses, Showing The Covid19 Wards Empty
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758 views • May 01, 2021
Brazil Some honest nurses, showing the Covid19 wards empty, in direct contradiction to what Brazilian MSM is showing the world, saying Hospitals are overwhelmed.. Finally someone speaking the truth exposing the FRAUD for what it is👊
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Watch also :
Man Films Inside Indian Hospital, Showing It Seemingly Empty, Contrary To What The MSM Are Portraying
https://www.brighteon.com/1ed625ce-f676-4508-9ec4-8d85685f6c35
Empty Hospital In Belfast Filmed By Staff Member
https://www.brighteon.com/d555ff5d-c73c-48ac-a784-b98111a6e132
Woman Films Empty Gloucester Hospital(MSM Says Otherwise)&Gets Arrested After
https://www.brighteon.com/670d2a70-fc64-4f70-9ed1-21a0d0b1b854
Woman Arrested After Filming Empty Gloucester Hospital Which Recording She Released Online
https://www.brighteon.com/98e4da9f-85c1-44d8-af59-d437183d28dc
Debbie Hicks Who Was Arrested For Filming An Empty Gloucester Hospital Speaks Out
https://www.brighteon.com/1f969d1d-7ae4-430e-b277-6c2a1a471ea5
Angry American Films Empty Hospital&Testing Center - Where Is The Pandemic?
https://www.brighteon.com/bb93fcd9-de47-4919-a368-fb69b60ee8ac
Countess of Chester Hospital - EMPTY!!!MSM Reports Otherwise
https://www.brighteon.com/4e7cd866-6d86-4fff-8783-234be8470427
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https://www.brighteon.com/7a26c6da-c248-403d-a7ce-f49e1784859d
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https://www.brighteon.com/b063b35c-27ae-4a14-8829-e01e20606137
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https://www.brighteon.com/790720a5-dab5-4017-812d-6dad6eb93487
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https://www.brighteon.com/2ea0d8b7-35dc-45d9-acc3-c1ccd8f14357
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https://www.brighteon.com/dd525ca2-6172-4128-9d8c-8849ae14bf95
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https://www.brighteon.com/9b2e1831-fbb0-47c8-8f29-f58ffb9b15ae
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https://www.brighteon.com/7f103ae6-fb9d-44bb-9ece-ee792822006e
The San Pedro Hospital In Logroño Spain Don’t Seem To Be So “Overwhelmed” With Covid Patients
https://www.brighteon.com/07b4f6d5-7625-4829-b8ca-36512ba258a8
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