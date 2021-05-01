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Brazil - Some Honest Nurses, Showing The Covid19 Wards Empty
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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758 views • May 01, 2021
Brazil Some honest nurses, showing the Covid19 wards empty, in direct contradiction to what Brazilian MSM is showing the world, saying Hospitals are overwhelmed.. Finally someone speaking the truth exposing the FRAUD for what it is👊

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Empty Hospital In Belfast Filmed By Staff Member
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Woman Films Empty Gloucester Hospital(MSM Says Otherwise)&Gets Arrested After
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Woman Arrested After Filming Empty Gloucester Hospital Which Recording She Released Online
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Debbie Hicks Who Was Arrested For Filming An Empty Gloucester Hospital Speaks Out
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Angry American Films Empty Hospital&Testing Center - Where Is The Pandemic?
https://www.brighteon.com/bb93fcd9-de47-4919-a368-fb69b60ee8ac
Countess of Chester Hospital - EMPTY!!!MSM Reports Otherwise
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Empty Testing Centers& Hospital In Manibota,Yet MSM Reports Otherwise
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Nurse Speak Up About Media Lies, Empty Hospitals&Delay In Other Important Treatments For Patients - ReOpen NC Rally Raleigh,NC (28.04.2020)
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Pandemic Panic On MSM ,Yet All Testing Centers Are Completely Empty (UK)
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EMPTY HOSPITALS - LIES - Are you kidding Is the MEDIA LYING?
https://www.brighteon.com/2ea0d8b7-35dc-45d9-acc3-c1ccd8f14357
EMPTY HOSPITALS - What's Going On Is the NEWS MEDIA LYING (1)
https://www.brighteon.com/dd525ca2-6172-4128-9d8c-8849ae14bf95
EMPTY HOSPITALS HERE - Business as usual in other countries
https://www.brighteon.com/9b2e1831-fbb0-47c8-8f29-f58ffb9b15ae
EMPTY HOSPITALS!!!...And how media was caught lying to viewers..!!!
https://www.brighteon.com/7f103ae6-fb9d-44bb-9ece-ee792822006e
The San Pedro Hospital In Logroño Spain Don’t Seem To Be So “Overwhelmed” With Covid Patients
https://www.brighteon.com/07b4f6d5-7625-4829-b8ca-36512ba258a8
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpatriotwhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatesbrazilmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liesnursestruth exposedcovid 19
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy