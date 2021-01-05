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Debbie Hicks Who Was Arrested For Filming An Empty Gloucester Hospital Speaks Out
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111 views • January 05, 2021
Debbie Hicks who got arrested for filming in the hospital.
Watch the videos:
Woman Films Empty Gloucester Hospital(MSM Says Otherwise)&Gets Arrested After :
https://www.brighteon.com/670d2a70-fc64-4f70-9ed1-21a0d0b1b854
Woman Arrested After Filming Empty Gloucester Hospital Which Recording She Released Online:
https://www.brighteon.com/98e4da9f-85c1-44d8-af59-d437183d28dc
Watch the videos:
Woman Films Empty Gloucester Hospital(MSM Says Otherwise)&Gets Arrested After :
https://www.brighteon.com/670d2a70-fc64-4f70-9ed1-21a0d0b1b854
Woman Arrested After Filming Empty Gloucester Hospital Which Recording She Released Online:
https://www.brighteon.com/98e4da9f-85c1-44d8-af59-d437183d28dc
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