Woman Films Empty Gloucester Hospital(MSM Says Otherwise)&Gets Arrested After

Debbie Hicks, a 46-year-old woman, took the video of the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on the 27th December 2020. It can be clearly seen in the video that the hospital is near deserted. There are no cars in the street, ambulances are parked up with paramedics cleaning out the backs, A&E is deserted, corridors are deserted, and there are even what look like building works going on outside."Hi everyone- I was held in custody and cells today in Gloucester until 11:30pm for a public disorder offense for sharing an online video of an empty Gloucester Royal Hospital.My husband opened the door to them wanting to question me , I was in my nightgown with nothing underneath (I was in bed) when the thug of an officer tried to drag me off under arrest as he aggressively arrested me and twisted my hands behind my back in handcuffs. (hands swelled up and have marks all over them- I had to keep demanding medical attention - that they refused- I had to keep on). After me complaining at being dragged to the station undressed, he gave me me 3 minutes to get dressed while waiting outside my bedroom door.I was held and released without charge as I could not arrange appropriate legal advice and they tried to interview me but I refused to answer any questions- they have issued bail that I can’t enter any hospitals and that I return for an interview within 28 days ( I refused to sign the bail conditions without legal advice as I didn’t understand).Wake up world- how utterly Orwellian and nazi to go through this for sharing a video of an empty hospital -all because it was shared over 80k times. They can’t have the truth out there, can they?This officer barged into my home, at xmas, and arrested me when I wasn’t dressed in front of my family.They’re now claiming they have to watch my house as I am at risk because ‘my address and name has been released online.’ 77th brigade lies here folks- to try and stop me being active.The truth is very dangerous for the new world order.Share, share, share. Truth matters."Video of her arrest :