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Countess of Chester Hospital - EMPTY!!!MSM Reports Otherwise
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291 views • December 27, 2020
We are told of 'rammed hospitals' because of the pandemic however it could not be further from the truth as seen in Countess of Chester Hospital!
People need to film their local hospitals, post the pictures and ask staff how busy they are. We are being played like a fiddle while living in a satellite state of North Korea!
People need to film their local hospitals, post the pictures and ask staff how busy they are. We are being played like a fiddle while living in a satellite state of North Korea!
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