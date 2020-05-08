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EMPTY HOSPITALS!!!...And how media was caught lying to viewers..!!!
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106 views • May 08, 2020
Citizen reporters filmed empty hospitals which is contrary to what mainstream media is saying.Also footage used on Sky news reporting from Bergamo ,Italy on 22nd March was used on CBS news as if it was reporting for NY hospital on 25th March
All of these Videos have been BANNED and Shadow Banned on nearly all major platforms - YT, Google, FB, Twitter, etc…
Once you have been Red Pilled pass on the same offer to your friends and family.
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This order does seem to get the best result.
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Out of the shadows- Full Documentary 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/5ce2acb1-3f95-4955-abb6-fd28c5c6ca27
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8btcFQf593vf/
https://mega.nz/file/XP5BCADb#ge5VtrghkPRH4jdYp9YECuzL1wLNXZk0lZVMaATKRtI
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HERE WAS THE CABAL PLAN!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XVlwKHQlZQ&fbclid=IwAR3Z4sDBs4rTNQJV2ImzyqONkHURYOYJ-ECYNqGjPgB7EVDfkohS-vjQLMk
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Fall of the Cabal - Full Documentary 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/3f139f53-50b5-4a7a-a535-45ac3ae6046b
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2vqkchFqvUWF/
https://mega.nz/file/WOgjmQRb#XI9PLT4TLnxVYYAqhqb9J6XA3PzwvvvLVLdqZBcWnq4
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CURRENT EVENTS:
PlanDEMIC 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/45c1558c-4163-4961-9f92-11c7c4c1af21
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RSra7O8dlldQ
https://mega.nz/file/KOwBxYJB#uJFKq9DRdjNf3MQO434MMNidw1-ojGZjipJ_Q2iztR8
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Dr. Erickson COVID19 Briefing 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/04c663c2-ab16-4e27-9dc2-407d93c8ac60
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8Qw2J3o5Rs2d/
https://mega.nz/file/mOp32CzS#UL2BiBjE0INbIZ19-Koiw1E3sVR4EA1cDu_OKa0i3Wg
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Other Interesting Videos:
Vaxxed - Full Documentary 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/69c19b23-0e3b-489f-8c37-437bc3af4b74
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cPWkL8vKn4Y4/
https://mega.nz/file/3S41HSbI#MCmTGXE5Xrx32n2zhN3k3IW77nWzDs5LBp_IlgtHcPI
————————————————
All of these Videos have been BANNED and Shadow Banned on nearly all major platforms - YT, Google, FB, Twitter, etc…
Once you have been Red Pilled pass on the same offer to your friends and family.
————————————————
This order does seem to get the best result.
————————————————
Out of the shadows- Full Documentary 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/5ce2acb1-3f95-4955-abb6-fd28c5c6ca27
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8btcFQf593vf/
https://mega.nz/file/XP5BCADb#ge5VtrghkPRH4jdYp9YECuzL1wLNXZk0lZVMaATKRtI
————————————————
HERE WAS THE CABAL PLAN!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XVlwKHQlZQ&fbclid=IwAR3Z4sDBs4rTNQJV2ImzyqONkHURYOYJ-ECYNqGjPgB7EVDfkohS-vjQLMk
————————————————
Fall of the Cabal - Full Documentary 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/3f139f53-50b5-4a7a-a535-45ac3ae6046b
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2vqkchFqvUWF/
https://mega.nz/file/WOgjmQRb#XI9PLT4TLnxVYYAqhqb9J6XA3PzwvvvLVLdqZBcWnq4
————————————————
CURRENT EVENTS:
PlanDEMIC 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/45c1558c-4163-4961-9f92-11c7c4c1af21
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RSra7O8dlldQ
https://mega.nz/file/KOwBxYJB#uJFKq9DRdjNf3MQO434MMNidw1-ojGZjipJ_Q2iztR8
————————————————
Dr. Erickson COVID19 Briefing 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/04c663c2-ab16-4e27-9dc2-407d93c8ac60
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8Qw2J3o5Rs2d/
https://mega.nz/file/mOp32CzS#UL2BiBjE0INbIZ19-Koiw1E3sVR4EA1cDu_OKa0i3Wg
————————————————
Other Interesting Videos:
Vaxxed - Full Documentary 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/69c19b23-0e3b-489f-8c37-437bc3af4b74
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cPWkL8vKn4Y4/
https://mega.nz/file/3S41HSbI#MCmTGXE5Xrx32n2zhN3k3IW77nWzDs5LBp_IlgtHcPI
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