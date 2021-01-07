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Depopulation [Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film]
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35 views • January 07, 2021
Zachary Denman, January 7, 2020

Depopulation was all part of the agenda to their new world. Populations needed to be controlled.

Depopulation is the Twelfth part in the Sci-Fi Dystopian Short Film series, you can watch the other parts here:

Masked Agenda: https://www.brighteon.com/5cfbdfc0-cb0a-4746-8eac-5ad731c8e8bc
Mandatory Vaccine: https://www.brighteon.com/55ab5e49-282f-48be-98ef-97e5e72edd08
Police State: https://www.brighteon.com/6387dd13-ae65-4343-a84a-3cba6ab07ebd
Track and Trace: https://www.brighteon.com/7d55257a-01e9-4c78-9bd6-6031f5cf7c39
The Great Reset: https://www.brighteon.com/2d97aa00-8170-49dd-ac76-b397bcb76dee
Cashless Society: https://www.brighteon.com/5e0f8896-49b6-4598-9205-964ceb5622bb
Mental Health: https://www.brighteon.com/aa3bdb01-ebd8-4015-8a96-cbff0494b7f1
Property seizure: https://www.brighteon.com/66b651a7-a43a-4283-9bd0-f441a8ed28fd
Distorted Consciousness https://www.brighteon.com/e8e82099-957e-4be5-8dd9-0180ec2303f6
Dark Winter https://www.brighteon.com/a527ebc8-f0a2-46cc-8504-709fa19e5562
Safe Guarding https://www.brighteon.com/21193edb-3eda-473b-89d8-7ea5e5a61d18
Depopulation https://www.brighteon.com/b6d83c50-56c4-46ac-9c7d-7547a03287bb


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Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman
http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk

Kain - Actor
George Bloomfield

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