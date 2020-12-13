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The Great Reset [Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film]
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96 views • December 13, 2020
Zachary Denman, November 11, 2020

Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film

The Great Reset had to happen so the cashless society could be brought in and the one world government could be introduced... With society now in a Police state and a Mandatory Vaccine now in place. Kain is finding refuge in the empty streets of London in search of a way out...

The Great Reset is the fifth part in the Sci-Fi Dystopian Short Film series, you can watch the other parts here:

Masked Agenda: https://www.brighteon.com/5cfbdfc0-cb0a-4746-8eac-5ad731c8e8bc
Mandatory Vaccine: https://www.brighteon.com/55ab5e49-282f-48be-98ef-97e5e72edd08
Police State: https://www.brighteon.com/6387dd13-ae65-4343-a84a-3cba6ab07ebd
Track and Trace: https://www.brighteon.com/7d55257a-01e9-4c78-9bd6-6031f5cf7c39
The Great Reset: https://www.brighteon.com/2d97aa00-8170-49dd-ac76-b397bcb76dee
Cashless Society: https://www.brighteon.com/5e0f8896-49b6-4598-9205-964ceb5622bb
Mental Health: https://www.brighteon.com/aa3bdb01-ebd8-4015-8a96-cbff0494b7f1
Property seizure: https://www.brighteon.com/66b651a7-a43a-4283-9bd0-f441a8ed28fd

Please Subscribe for updates as we follow Kain through this journey:
https://www.youtube.com/zacharydenman?sub_confirmation=1

Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman
http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk

Kain - Actor
George Bloomfield

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Keywords
the great resetdystopian sci-fi short filmzachary denman
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