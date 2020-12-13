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Masked Agenda [Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film]
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37 views • December 13, 2020
Zachary Denman, August 15, 2020

Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film

Masked Agenda is a dystopian sci-fi short film set after the Masks were introduced into society to prevent the spread of the virus. The vaccine has been found, but is only successful on a few... Kain is a survivor after escaping being locked down in his cell, but the droids are tracking him and he is on the move to get out of city... is this the end of the world ? or the start to the new one...

Masked Agenda is part in the Sci-Fi Dystopian Short Film series, you can watch the other parts here:

Masked Agenda: https://www.brighteon.com/5cfbdfc0-cb0a-4746-8eac-5ad731c8e8bc
Mandatory Vaccine: https://www.brighteon.com/55ab5e49-282f-48be-98ef-97e5e72edd08
Police State: https://www.brighteon.com/6387dd13-ae65-4343-a84a-3cba6ab07ebd
Track and Trace: https://www.brighteon.com/7d55257a-01e9-4c78-9bd6-6031f5cf7c39
The Great Reset: https://www.brighteon.com/2d97aa00-8170-49dd-ac76-b397bcb76dee
Cashless Society: https://www.brighteon.com/5e0f8896-49b6-4598-9205-964ceb5622bb
Mental Health: https://www.brighteon.com/aa3bdb01-ebd8-4015-8a96-cbff0494b7f1
Property seizure: https://www.brighteon.com/66b651a7-a43a-4283-9bd0-f441a8ed28fd

Please Subscribe for updates as we follow Kain through this journey:
https://www.youtube.com/zacharydenman?sub_confirmation=1

Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman
http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk

Kain - Actor
George Bloomfield

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Keywords
masked agendadystopian sci-fi short filmzachary denman
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