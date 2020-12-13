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Mandatory Vaccine [Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film]
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32 views • December 13, 2020
Zachary Denman, August 27, 2020

Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film

A Mandatory Vaccine has been made for everyone worldwide, only a few are left who haven't been forced to take it. Kain is getting out of the city, remembering how everything quickly changed into a cashless society and all our movements, data was tracked..

Mandatory Vaccine is the part in the Sci-Fi Dystopian Short Film series, you can watch the other parts here:

Masked Agenda: https://www.brighteon.com/5cfbdfc0-cb0a-4746-8eac-5ad731c8e8bc
Mandatory Vaccine: https://www.brighteon.com/55ab5e49-282f-48be-98ef-97e5e72edd08
Police State: https://www.brighteon.com/6387dd13-ae65-4343-a84a-3cba6ab07ebd
Track and Trace: https://www.brighteon.com/7d55257a-01e9-4c78-9bd6-6031f5cf7c39
The Great Reset: https://www.brighteon.com/2d97aa00-8170-49dd-ac76-b397bcb76dee
Cashless Society: https://www.brighteon.com/5e0f8896-49b6-4598-9205-964ceb5622bb
Mental Health: https://www.brighteon.com/aa3bdb01-ebd8-4015-8a96-cbff0494b7f1
Property seizure: https://www.brighteon.com/66b651a7-a43a-4283-9bd0-f441a8ed28fd

Please Subscribe for updates as we follow Kain through this journey:
https://www.youtube.com/zacharydenman?sub_confirmation=1

Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman
http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk

Kain - Actor
George Bloomfield

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Keywords
mandatory vaccinedystopian sci-fi short filmzachary denman
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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