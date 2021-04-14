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34) Barrie Trower: o 5G e as árvores
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3 views • April 14, 2021
Barrie Trower, perito em armas electromagnéticas da Marinha Real Britânica, durante a Guerra Fria. Original completo:
Barrie Trower: The Truth about 5G and Wi-Fi | 3 February, 2020, Exeter, UK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ryf3F9WCAlU
Referências do vídeo:
Ao minuto 13:45'', cocolitóforos deveria ler-se cocolitoforideos.
A Vida diz -- "Não obrigado"
https://www.brighteon.com/437c2589-21ef-4f10-9f01-d47dbc11d34c
Report for the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)And International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) - Report detailing the exodus of species from the Mt.Nardi area of the Night cap National Park World Heritage Are (2000-2015.)
https://ehtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/Mt-Nardi-Wildlife-Report-to-UNESCO-FINAL.pdf
Artigo referenciado no vídeo - "ES-UK" magazine:
http://www.es-uk.info/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/Summer-2019-vol.17-no.2.pdf
Cryptochrome 1 in Retinal Cone Photoreceptors Suggests a Novel Functional Role in Mammals | 22 February 2016: https://www.nature.com/articles/srep21848
Correcção do autor | 23 March 2020: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-020-62295-2
Double-Cone Localization and Seasonal Expression Pattern Suggest a Role in Magnetoreception for European Robin Cryptochrome 4 | January 04, 2018: DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cub.2017.12.003
Vertebrate Cryptochromes are Vestigial Flavoproteins | 20 March 2017: https://www.nature.com/articles/srep44906
Cell phone use and behavioural problems in young children
https://jech.bmj.com/content/66/6/524
Recomendações:
Geomagnetic Effects on Earth's Biology | Electricity of Life:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dCqQkyWAGjU&;list=PLwOAYhBuU3Uezszg4ug5jtm1p26bqb8qd
Radiação microondas mata neurónios | Dr. Suleyman Kaplan (2014)
https://www.brighteon.com/3548fdba-c326-4812-9a02-a7db06cafd8c
Qual o perigo do 5G Dr Devra Davis
https://www.brighteon.com/b468b57f-b4c8-4e10-bc9a-c40ffc95b6b3
Como acabar com as atrocidades
https://www.brighteon.com/928d0a42-6b40-4fc0-8468-53f0869ed5f3
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Barrie Trower: The Truth about 5G and Wi-Fi | 3 February, 2020, Exeter, UK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ryf3F9WCAlU
Referências do vídeo:
Ao minuto 13:45'', cocolitóforos deveria ler-se cocolitoforideos.
A Vida diz -- "Não obrigado"
https://www.brighteon.com/437c2589-21ef-4f10-9f01-d47dbc11d34c
Report for the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)And International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) - Report detailing the exodus of species from the Mt.Nardi area of the Night cap National Park World Heritage Are (2000-2015.)
https://ehtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/Mt-Nardi-Wildlife-Report-to-UNESCO-FINAL.pdf
Artigo referenciado no vídeo - "ES-UK" magazine:
http://www.es-uk.info/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/Summer-2019-vol.17-no.2.pdf
Cryptochrome 1 in Retinal Cone Photoreceptors Suggests a Novel Functional Role in Mammals | 22 February 2016: https://www.nature.com/articles/srep21848
Correcção do autor | 23 March 2020: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-020-62295-2
Double-Cone Localization and Seasonal Expression Pattern Suggest a Role in Magnetoreception for European Robin Cryptochrome 4 | January 04, 2018: DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cub.2017.12.003
Vertebrate Cryptochromes are Vestigial Flavoproteins | 20 March 2017: https://www.nature.com/articles/srep44906
Cell phone use and behavioural problems in young children
https://jech.bmj.com/content/66/6/524
Recomendações:
Geomagnetic Effects on Earth's Biology | Electricity of Life:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dCqQkyWAGjU&;list=PLwOAYhBuU3Uezszg4ug5jtm1p26bqb8qd
Radiação microondas mata neurónios | Dr. Suleyman Kaplan (2014)
https://www.brighteon.com/3548fdba-c326-4812-9a02-a7db06cafd8c
Qual o perigo do 5G Dr Devra Davis
https://www.brighteon.com/b468b57f-b4c8-4e10-bc9a-c40ffc95b6b3
Como acabar com as atrocidades
https://www.brighteon.com/928d0a42-6b40-4fc0-8468-53f0869ed5f3
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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