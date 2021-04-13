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21) Radiação microondas mata neurónios | Dr. Suleyman Kaplan (2014)
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28 views • April 13, 2021
Créditos/credits to Environmental Health Trust:
Wireless Radiation KILLS Brain Cells? The Highlights of Dr. Suleyman Kaplan's Research | 16/05/2014: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=58ebc4rpOPc
Seguimento recomendado: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NbPfmB_jemw
As microondas são tóxicas?
Investigação pré-clínica do Dr. Suleyman Kaplan mostra que os níveis "seguros" de radiação de microondas aceites pelos governos resultam em impactos cerebrais significativos nas áreas da aprendizagem e memória do cérebro. O Prof. Dr. Suleyman Kaplan, Ph.D., M.Sc., é o Director do Departamento de Embriologia da Universidade de Ondokuz Mayis, Turquia.
Ficam as citações da investigação discutida neste vídeo:
Bas, O., Odaci, E., Mollaoglu, H., Ucok, K., Kaplan, S., 2009a. Chronic prenatal exposure to the 900 megahertz electromagnetic field induces pyramidal cell loss in the hippocampus of newborn rats. Toxicol. Ind. Health 25, 377--384.
Bas, O., Odaci, E., Kaplan, S., Acer, N., 2009b. 900 MHz electromagnetic field exposure affects qualitative and quantitative features of hippocampal pyramidal cells in adult rat. Brain Res. 1265, 178--185.
Odaci, E., Bas, O., Kaplan, S., 2008. Effects of prenatal exposure to a 900 megahertz electromagnetic field on the dentate gyrus of rats: a stereological and histopathological study. Brain Res. 1238, 224--229.
Sonmez OF, Odaci E, Bas O, Kaplan S., 2010. Purkinje cell number decreases in the adult female rat cerebellum following exposure to 900 MHz electromagnetic field. Brain Res. 2010 Oct 14;1356:95-101.
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É exactamente isso que nos dizem vídeos como estes, que surgem nos média apenas para alimentar a dúvida sobre factos que todos sabem ser reais e verdadeiros:
Smart phones could damage our memory side of the brain
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_T6Le4SZsk
Cell Phone Radiation May Affect Memory | 23/07/2018
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ns5IhtlTMzc
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Wireless Radiation KILLS Brain Cells? The Highlights of Dr. Suleyman Kaplan's Research | 16/05/2014: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=58ebc4rpOPc
Seguimento recomendado: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NbPfmB_jemw
As microondas são tóxicas?
Investigação pré-clínica do Dr. Suleyman Kaplan mostra que os níveis "seguros" de radiação de microondas aceites pelos governos resultam em impactos cerebrais significativos nas áreas da aprendizagem e memória do cérebro. O Prof. Dr. Suleyman Kaplan, Ph.D., M.Sc., é o Director do Departamento de Embriologia da Universidade de Ondokuz Mayis, Turquia.
Ficam as citações da investigação discutida neste vídeo:
Bas, O., Odaci, E., Mollaoglu, H., Ucok, K., Kaplan, S., 2009a. Chronic prenatal exposure to the 900 megahertz electromagnetic field induces pyramidal cell loss in the hippocampus of newborn rats. Toxicol. Ind. Health 25, 377--384.
Bas, O., Odaci, E., Kaplan, S., Acer, N., 2009b. 900 MHz electromagnetic field exposure affects qualitative and quantitative features of hippocampal pyramidal cells in adult rat. Brain Res. 1265, 178--185.
Odaci, E., Bas, O., Kaplan, S., 2008. Effects of prenatal exposure to a 900 megahertz electromagnetic field on the dentate gyrus of rats: a stereological and histopathological study. Brain Res. 1238, 224--229.
Sonmez OF, Odaci E, Bas O, Kaplan S., 2010. Purkinje cell number decreases in the adult female rat cerebellum following exposure to 900 MHz electromagnetic field. Brain Res. 2010 Oct 14;1356:95-101.
----------------------------------------
É exactamente isso que nos dizem vídeos como estes, que surgem nos média apenas para alimentar a dúvida sobre factos que todos sabem ser reais e verdadeiros:
Smart phones could damage our memory side of the brain
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_T6Le4SZsk
Cell Phone Radiation May Affect Memory | 23/07/2018
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ns5IhtlTMzc
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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