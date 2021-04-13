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25) Como acabar com as atrocidades [Robert Steele]
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45 views • April 13, 2021
Fontes:
Age Of Truth TV | 14/03/2020:
Ex-CIA SPY: Global Crisis, MK-Ultra & Covert Operations ~ ROBERT DAVID STEELE [Age Of Truth TV]: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6LTqz9EZHcA
Antena 1 (16 Fevereiro 2020):
Conversa Capital com João Cadete de Matos, presidente da ANACOM
Entrevista de João Cadete de Matos, presidente da ANACOM, a Rosário Lira (Antena1) e Sara Ribeiro (Jornal de Negócios): https://www.rtp.pt/noticias/conversa-capital/conversa-capital-com-joao-cadete-de-matos-presidente-da-anacom_a1205299
O Arco-íris Invisível: Uma História de Electricidade e Vida (2017) por Arthur Firstenberg: https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/o_arco-i%CC%81ris_invisi%CC%81vel_%E2%80%93_resumo_informativo.pdf
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Age Of Truth TV | 14/03/2020:
Ex-CIA SPY: Global Crisis, MK-Ultra & Covert Operations ~ ROBERT DAVID STEELE [Age Of Truth TV]: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6LTqz9EZHcA
Antena 1 (16 Fevereiro 2020):
Conversa Capital com João Cadete de Matos, presidente da ANACOM
Entrevista de João Cadete de Matos, presidente da ANACOM, a Rosário Lira (Antena1) e Sara Ribeiro (Jornal de Negócios): https://www.rtp.pt/noticias/conversa-capital/conversa-capital-com-joao-cadete-de-matos-presidente-da-anacom_a1205299
O Arco-íris Invisível: Uma História de Electricidade e Vida (2017) por Arthur Firstenberg: https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/o_arco-i%CC%81ris_invisi%CC%81vel_%E2%80%93_resumo_informativo.pdf
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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