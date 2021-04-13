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1) A Vida diz -- "Não obrigado"
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79 views • April 13, 2021
Ver depois também:
195) Cristalografia: tecnologia 5G em teste sobre água de nascente: https://www.brighteon.com/ded88ea3-6852-48df-962f-8b39cc4cfa3a
68) Cristalografia: efeitos EMF sobre a coerência quântica: https://www.brighteon.com/10e4d1aa-38f6-401e-978e-40d568b29761
Uma ideia fantástica à mão de toda a gente. Parabéns!
Creditos: Pioneers Of Science - Part 1: https://vimeo.com/359157026
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
195) Cristalografia: tecnologia 5G em teste sobre água de nascente: https://www.brighteon.com/ded88ea3-6852-48df-962f-8b39cc4cfa3a
68) Cristalografia: efeitos EMF sobre a coerência quântica: https://www.brighteon.com/10e4d1aa-38f6-401e-978e-40d568b29761
Uma ideia fantástica à mão de toda a gente. Parabéns!
Creditos: Pioneers Of Science - Part 1: https://vimeo.com/359157026
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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