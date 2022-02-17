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195) Cristalografia 5G em água de nascente
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71 views • February 17, 2022
Destruição da coerência d'água fica bem patente. Para mais detalhes sobre a cristalografia da água recomenda-se este vídeo - The Snowflake Mystery (Veritasium channel): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ao2Jfm35XeE
Créditos a Alex Hammer, Feb 03, 2022:
5G SPRING WATER TEST (MUST WATCH): https://www.brighteon.com/5ad07796-df40-4c1b-9c45-35a192a932ae
Ver também:
68) Cristalografia: efeitos EMF sobre a coerência quântica: https://www.brighteon.com/10e4d1aa-38f6-401e-978e-40d568b29761
1) A Vida diz -- "Não obrigado": https://www.brighteon.com/437c2589-21ef-4f10-9f01-d47dbc11d34c
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Créditos a Alex Hammer, Feb 03, 2022:
5G SPRING WATER TEST (MUST WATCH): https://www.brighteon.com/5ad07796-df40-4c1b-9c45-35a192a932ae
Ver também:
68) Cristalografia: efeitos EMF sobre a coerência quântica: https://www.brighteon.com/10e4d1aa-38f6-401e-978e-40d568b29761
1) A Vida diz -- "Não obrigado": https://www.brighteon.com/437c2589-21ef-4f10-9f01-d47dbc11d34c
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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