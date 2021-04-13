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10) Qual o perigo do 5G Dr Devra Davis
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14 views • April 13, 2021
Créditos para o TYT's The Conversation, 16/12/2019: Is 5G DANGEROUS? - Environmental Health Trust founder, Dr. Devra Davis, on cellphone radiation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d2UEHVvOkJw
Artigos: The FCC needs to update its cellphone tests for radiofrequency radiation - By DEVRA DAVIS | Originally posted in CHICAGO TRIBUNE | AUG 26, 2019: https://ehtrust.org/commentary-the-fcc-needs-to-update-its-cellphone-tests-for-radiofrequency-radiation/
The Promise Of 5G Comes With A Regulatory Headache And Health Risk Concerns: https://wamu.org/story/19/12/06/the-promise-of-5g-comes-with-a-regulatory-headache-and-health-risk-concerns/
Supreme Court Rejects Cell Phone Industry Challenge To Berkeley Ordinance: https://www.ibtimes.com/supreme-court-rejects-cell-phone-industry-challenge-berkeley-ordinance-2882980
Resolução 5G para Donald Trump (médica e investigadores): https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/resolucao_nacional_5g_eua.pdf
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Artigos: The FCC needs to update its cellphone tests for radiofrequency radiation - By DEVRA DAVIS | Originally posted in CHICAGO TRIBUNE | AUG 26, 2019: https://ehtrust.org/commentary-the-fcc-needs-to-update-its-cellphone-tests-for-radiofrequency-radiation/
The Promise Of 5G Comes With A Regulatory Headache And Health Risk Concerns: https://wamu.org/story/19/12/06/the-promise-of-5g-comes-with-a-regulatory-headache-and-health-risk-concerns/
Supreme Court Rejects Cell Phone Industry Challenge To Berkeley Ordinance: https://www.ibtimes.com/supreme-court-rejects-cell-phone-industry-challenge-berkeley-ordinance-2882980
Resolução 5G para Donald Trump (médica e investigadores): https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/resolucao_nacional_5g_eua.pdf
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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