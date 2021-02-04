Has God forsaken the Churches in America?After reading the Studies indicated below and after going through their Video Links, you will be shocked after becoming aware of this very unfortunate Situation that prevails in many Churches in America. You will be stunned by discovering how deep many Churches have fallen. You will realize that the question should rather be formulated this way: how many Churches in America have not forsaken God?Revelation 2:24But unto you I say, and unto the rest in Thyatira, as many as have not this doctrine, and which have not known the depths of Satan, as they speak; I will put upon you none other burden.The above verse was written nearly 2,000 years ago to the Church of Thyatira, today a very large number of Churches in America have known the Depths of Satan. Do not believe my words, read these Studies and watch the Videos!Revelation 18:23And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived.All these Studies are posted on Brighteon, you can search for their titles or simply click on the provided Link:Did you take the Mark of the Beast? Did the false Prophet come to your Church?Why Devils are manifesting in Signs and Wonder Churches?False Prophets of Christianity exposedPastors getting Anointing from GraveyardsSigns and Wonder Churches and the Curse of the forbidden AnointingApostle Paul and the Prophecy of GenesisAntichrists and the Mark of the Beast