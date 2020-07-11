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HYDROXYCHLORIQUINE WITH ZINC IS THE $20.00 CURE FOR COVID19 - DR. VLADIMIR ZEV ZELENKO (VIDEO)
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173 views • July 11, 2020
DR. VLADIMIR ZEV ZELENKO is a MD in NYC, USA that is successfully treating patients with the COVID-19 Symptomology/Condition for a cost of $20 during a 5 day treatment; thus NO VACCINATION IS NOW NEEDED OR WANTED FROM BIG PHARMA, but that DOES NOT MATTER since the purpose of the entire PLANdemic is the GMO SHOT FOR ALL, (THE JEWS AND ELITES ARE EXEMPT). Dr. Zelenko doesn't get attacked by the U.S. government like other medical doctors using Hydroxy and Zinc protocols because he is Jewish and so are all of his patients, and anti-semitism is a political buzzword to leave him alone. His treatment is also the OFFICIAL TREATMENT adopted and authorized by the government in Israel. If the Jews and NWO politicians are ever required to get a COVID shot (for appearances only), it will be from a special batch of shots that does not contain the GMO organisms that the general public will get. This interview is being conducted by Tomas Janco. The NWO politicians, crony corporations, and the media have dragged humanity through the wringer on COVID-19, including on what treatments work or if only a vaccine will save us. Early reports of treatment success from doctors treating ARDS/COVID19 with Hydroxychloroquine and Zinc protocols were shattered by negative comments in medical journals that are controlled by Big Pharma! The World Hell Organization and Big Pharma want people to ONLY BE CURED OR PROTECTED BY THEIR FINAL SOLUTION (as Bill Gates keeps calling it). In fact, the U.N. along with Bill Gates and Fauci want to force this New World Order GMO vaccination into every human on earth. It is obvious the vaccination will be DETRIMENTAL TO ALL HUMAN LIFE ON EARTH, especially when the inexpensive, 100% successful, tested and verified cure totally works fine.
Note: THEY must CONvince you the PLANdemic is real, so THEY can CONvince you the vaccination to cure it is real too. The vaccination they plan on forcing onto the public has been developed and tested for over 5 years now. The vaccine was developed in a Deep Underground Military Base (DUMB) like Phil Schneider, Thomas Castello, Bill Cooper and others have been killed to tell you about. Do people really think they are quickly developing the vaccine now? Do people really think a non-Bill Gates company is going to be making the vaccine? Do people really think the vaccine they are going to use isn't a GMO vaccine that is going to genetically modify all people on earth? The only thing governments are doing now is to drag out the misery to point that a large percentage of Sheeple will simply line up to take the THE FINAL SOLUTION, so it will cut down on the numbers of people that have to be held down and forced the shot later on. So many Truthers are not digging deep enough, they forget that EVERYTHING YOU HAVE EVER BEEN TAUGHT WAS A LIE BY DESIGN!!!
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
SPEAKING OUT ABOUT THE COVID-19 VACCINE - DR. CARRIE L. MADEJ (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/08f0b43b-12b2-42aa-a5c8-b32f27e6f821
WHO IS LYING TO YOU? - THE WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION, THAT'S W.H.O. - DEL BIGTREE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/65537763-50e5-453a-9ebb-163eaa7a992b
RETIRED E.R. TECH DELIVERED EXPLOSIVE SPEECH AT CDC EXPOSING VACCINES - TRUTH SEEKER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/aa3be599-7727-44da-afe4-092c6a67e0aa
CORONAVIRUS: $5,000.00 REWARD FOR PROOF OF DIAGNOSIS - DR. TIM O'SHEA (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0e2c3c48-7b8c-456c-8416-e3c406e1312e
COVID-19 REVELATIONS AND BRINGING THE VIRUS MODEL INTO QUESTION - DR. ROBERT O. YOUNG (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8f0a914c-a129-4710-a37d-88112fce8770
DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN: THEY WANT TO GENETICALLY MODIFY US WITH THE COVID-19 VACCINE - PART 1 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/a99d1c7d-e797-4a6a-b1ac-c33e8f0ba5e2
DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN: THEY WANT TO GENETICALLY MODIFY US WITH THE COVID-19 VACCINE - PART 2 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/58a9a985-f6f0-4931-9064-640db6bc388b
IF THIS DOESN'T WAKE YOU UP, "NOTHING WILL" - WAIT TILL THE END - BRIAN YOUNG (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2753757f-1943-4cca-b9ab-993d546c1354
EXPOSED DEEP STATE PLAN TO USE BIOWEAPONS FOR TOTAL CONTROL - HARRY VOX (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2da7d9bf-6c14-42f1-8a11-ea9e48ddcb98
PLANDEMIC: A VIDEO OUTLINING THE GLOBAL PLAN TO TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR LIFE - MIKKI WILLIS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/355fd559-244d-4f9c-8d39-27af967248f9
HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE AND ZINC COMBO HAVE 100% SUCCESS AGAINST A.R.D.S. - DR. ANTHONY CARDILLO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1a2c400e-952b-4e1b-9e87-00d0c3a6fac1
Note: THEY must CONvince you the PLANdemic is real, so THEY can CONvince you the vaccination to cure it is real too. The vaccination they plan on forcing onto the public has been developed and tested for over 5 years now. The vaccine was developed in a Deep Underground Military Base (DUMB) like Phil Schneider, Thomas Castello, Bill Cooper and others have been killed to tell you about. Do people really think they are quickly developing the vaccine now? Do people really think a non-Bill Gates company is going to be making the vaccine? Do people really think the vaccine they are going to use isn't a GMO vaccine that is going to genetically modify all people on earth? The only thing governments are doing now is to drag out the misery to point that a large percentage of Sheeple will simply line up to take the THE FINAL SOLUTION, so it will cut down on the numbers of people that have to be held down and forced the shot later on. So many Truthers are not digging deep enough, they forget that EVERYTHING YOU HAVE EVER BEEN TAUGHT WAS A LIE BY DESIGN!!!
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
SPEAKING OUT ABOUT THE COVID-19 VACCINE - DR. CARRIE L. MADEJ (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/08f0b43b-12b2-42aa-a5c8-b32f27e6f821
WHO IS LYING TO YOU? - THE WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION, THAT'S W.H.O. - DEL BIGTREE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/65537763-50e5-453a-9ebb-163eaa7a992b
RETIRED E.R. TECH DELIVERED EXPLOSIVE SPEECH AT CDC EXPOSING VACCINES - TRUTH SEEKER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/aa3be599-7727-44da-afe4-092c6a67e0aa
CORONAVIRUS: $5,000.00 REWARD FOR PROOF OF DIAGNOSIS - DR. TIM O'SHEA (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0e2c3c48-7b8c-456c-8416-e3c406e1312e
COVID-19 REVELATIONS AND BRINGING THE VIRUS MODEL INTO QUESTION - DR. ROBERT O. YOUNG (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8f0a914c-a129-4710-a37d-88112fce8770
DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN: THEY WANT TO GENETICALLY MODIFY US WITH THE COVID-19 VACCINE - PART 1 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/a99d1c7d-e797-4a6a-b1ac-c33e8f0ba5e2
DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN: THEY WANT TO GENETICALLY MODIFY US WITH THE COVID-19 VACCINE - PART 2 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/58a9a985-f6f0-4931-9064-640db6bc388b
IF THIS DOESN'T WAKE YOU UP, "NOTHING WILL" - WAIT TILL THE END - BRIAN YOUNG (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2753757f-1943-4cca-b9ab-993d546c1354
EXPOSED DEEP STATE PLAN TO USE BIOWEAPONS FOR TOTAL CONTROL - HARRY VOX (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2da7d9bf-6c14-42f1-8a11-ea9e48ddcb98
PLANDEMIC: A VIDEO OUTLINING THE GLOBAL PLAN TO TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR LIFE - MIKKI WILLIS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/355fd559-244d-4f9c-8d39-27af967248f9
HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE AND ZINC COMBO HAVE 100% SUCCESS AGAINST A.R.D.S. - DR. ANTHONY CARDILLO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1a2c400e-952b-4e1b-9e87-00d0c3a6fac1
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