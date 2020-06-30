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COVID-19 REVELATIONS AND BRINGING THE VIRUS MODEL INTO QUESTION - DR. ROBERT O. YOUNG (VIDEO)
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57 views • June 30, 2020
This video has DR. ROBERT O. YOUNG being interviewed by Kerry Cassidy at Project Camelot on June 26, 2020. Dr. Young lays it all out on the line. First of all, THERE IS NO REAL VIRUS KNOWN AS COVID-19 (it is a symptom or condition). Secondly, THERE IS STILL NO VIRUS TEST FOR COVID-19 (the test kits give 100% False Results). Thirdly, FACE MASKS ARE THE MOST DANGEROUS THING A PERSON CAN DO TO THEIR OWN LUNGS (they cause Oxygen Deprivation and Lung Damage). This is an excellent video. Dr. Young is just one of hundreds of doctors that are telling people to STOP WEARING FACE MASKS IMMEDIATELY and DO NOT TAKE ANY KIND OF SO-CALLED COVID-19 VACCINATION OR TREATMENT SINCE THE VIRUS ISN'T EVEN REAL. If you keep listening the Government (aka MIND CONTROL ORGANIZATION), you are a COMPLETE IDIOT!!! Government has NEVER done anything for your safety or benefit, so why would you think for even a second they would start doing so now? If the virus was real, it would have come from the government, but it's not real. My wife and I refuse to wear face masks, still have not wore a face mask, and will keep doing so. When I see others wearing face masks, I know those are the Sheeple that will not survive what is truly coming. If Survival of the Fittest is real, then they are Idiots that WILL NOT SURVIVE!
WARNING: COVID19 PCR Tests are Scientifically Meaningless – Though the whole world relies on RT-PCR to “diagnose” Sars-Cov-2 infection, the science is clear: THEY ARE NOT FIT FOR PURPOSE! Resist wearing a mask! Resist being tested! DON’T shut down your business just because they tell you it is “non-essential!” And resist forced medical procedures like vaccines!!! It is most likely Chemtrails, 5G, prior Flu Vaccinations, and Mask Wearing, or the combinations of the things that is causing the SYMPTOM called COVID-19, but IT DEFINITELY IS NOT A VIRUS that you can catch from other people!
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
CENSORED: COVID19 PCR Tests are Scientifically Meaningless – Everything We’ve Been Told about COVID is a HOAX! (Article)
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/censored-covid19-pcr-tests-are-scientifically-meaningless-everything-weve-been-told-about-covid-is-a-hoax/
DR. YOUNG’S PAPER: THE TRUTH ABOUT CORONA AND HOW TO PREVENT AND/OR REVERSE THE CORONA EFFECT (ARTICLE)
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/the-truth-about-corona-and-how-to-prevent-and-or-reverse-the-corona-effect
Kerry Cassidy on Project Camelot
https://projectcamelotportal.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
WARNING: COVID19 PCR Tests are Scientifically Meaningless – Though the whole world relies on RT-PCR to “diagnose” Sars-Cov-2 infection, the science is clear: THEY ARE NOT FIT FOR PURPOSE! Resist wearing a mask! Resist being tested! DON’T shut down your business just because they tell you it is “non-essential!” And resist forced medical procedures like vaccines!!! It is most likely Chemtrails, 5G, prior Flu Vaccinations, and Mask Wearing, or the combinations of the things that is causing the SYMPTOM called COVID-19, but IT DEFINITELY IS NOT A VIRUS that you can catch from other people!
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
CENSORED: COVID19 PCR Tests are Scientifically Meaningless – Everything We’ve Been Told about COVID is a HOAX! (Article)
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/censored-covid19-pcr-tests-are-scientifically-meaningless-everything-weve-been-told-about-covid-is-a-hoax/
DR. YOUNG’S PAPER: THE TRUTH ABOUT CORONA AND HOW TO PREVENT AND/OR REVERSE THE CORONA EFFECT (ARTICLE)
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/the-truth-about-corona-and-how-to-prevent-and-or-reverse-the-corona-effect
Kerry Cassidy on Project Camelot
https://projectcamelotportal.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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