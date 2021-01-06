Temptation of the anointed Clerics

Revelation 3:10Because thou hast kept the word of my patience, I also will keep thee from the hour of temptation, which shall come upon all the world, to try them that dwell upon the earth.The above verse was written about 2,000 years ago to the Church of Philadelphia in Turkey. It was about the hour of Temptation that would come upon the World. Could it be possible that also Today there is actually an hour of Temptation in the present World?Could it be possible that just like for the seven Churches in the Book of Revelation, Churches of our Time are also tempted with their Pastors, Ministers and Priests?This may displease readers who want to believe their Pastors cannot be tempted. Yet they do know that in the Gospel it is reported that Christ himself was tempted by the Devil.Lk:4:5 - 8: And the devil, taking him up into an high mountain, shewed unto him all the kingdoms of the world in a moment of time. And the devil said unto him, All this power will I give thee, and the glory of them: for that is delivered unto me; and to whomsoever I will I give it. If thou therefore wilt worship me, all shall be thine. And Jesus answered and said unto him, Get thee behind me, Satan: for it is written, Thou shalt worship the Lord thy God, and him only shalt thou serve.The life of the Lord Jesus Christ and his first disciples who knew hunger and thirst should have been on the mind of all believers to prevent them from falling into temptations and the worship of devils for wealth or Power.Unfortunately nowadays demonic evocations and manifestations are the norm for unscrupulous Ministers to quickly collect Millions of dollars from their deceived followers.Lk:16:13: No servant can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other.Ye cannot serve God and mammon.Romanized mammonas, pronounced mam-mo-nas' of Chaldean or Syriac origin meaning in the Gospel: wealth personified and deified. Mammon is the name of the Demon Prince of Greed manifesting in the sons of perdition. Mammon isthe name of the god of Riches who is controlling our false Gospel Businessmen and their adepts.Mammon is the proper name of the devil of Covetousness worshiped by many unscrupulous "Pastors" who are deceitfully using the Gospel to build financial Empires. More than ever, Mammon has totally filled the heart and mind of many religious leaders of the world with the ultimate lust for money and Power. In their pursuit of unlimited wealth, these Ministers have gathered themselves together in rebellion against God and Christ.Make sure to read:Did you take the Mark of the Beast? Did the False Prophet come to your Church?Jeremiah 17:5 Thus saith the Lord; Cursed be the man that trusteth in man, and maketh flesh his arm, and whose heart departeth from the Lord.6 For he shall be like the heath in the desert, and shall not see when good cometh; but shall inhabit the parched places in the wilderness, in a salt land and not inhabited.7 Blessed is the man that trusteth in the Lord, and whose hope the Lord is.8 For he shall be as a tree planted by the waters, and that spreadeth out her roots by the river, and shall not see when heat cometh, but her leaf shall be green; and shall not be careful in the year of drought, neither shall cease from yielding fruit.Related Studies:You were marked in him with a sealComputer Chip or Spiritual Mark of the Beast666, Buy and Sell, the Number of SolomonCounting the Number of the Beast 666 (Revelation 13:16)He hath avenged the blood of his servants at her hand (Revelation 19:2)Very important Studies at this Brighteon Link: