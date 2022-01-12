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TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO - VACCINE DAMAGED CHILD - FARTHER AND MOTHER IGNORED AND THREATENED BY THE MAFIA RUN MEDICAL MALFEASANCE - 3 BLOOD TESTS NONE REPORTED! - MEDICAL FRAUD AND CORRUPTION!
ITS ALL A PSYOP
ITS ALL A PSYOP
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64 views • January 12, 2022
YOU MIGHT WANT TO LOOK AT THIS! - RIGHT NOW!
https://www.brighteon.com/e4c7bdb0-f324-4a0b-bf74-3596c81a1706
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/cf698236-bf8b-4109-afe5-94af9bacfd56
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/b1298b7a-0e0f-4794-ae33-d7b0f29353b6
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/33976ba0-95e8-4bb7-8963-a2f0ff1e66c5
FINALLY THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/215e1a04-d77d-462b-bbe5-6e9877669a29

THE UK SITTING GOVERNMENT KNEW THIS! THE UK TRACK N TRACE ARE REAL LIFE GERMAN NAZIS! - Boom! Vax Passport Company's Horrifying History - https://www.brighteon.com/c4283d2d-faaa-43f2-a6b8-b6ac749c9a34

100% SAFE AND EFFECTIVE - https://www.brighteon.com/32831916-3a1e-4eee-9002-ae7fc71c6bbc

THE END PRODUCT - MEET A NEW LIFE FORM - TRANSHUMAN 2.0 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/qjxPmBmJXbVh/

VACCINATED BLOOD - LIKE JELLY! - https://www.brighteon.com/b452615e-f252-423e-8390-7de370df262b

MILKA CHOCOLATE IS MAGNETIC AND PACKED WITH GRAPHENE - https://www.brighteon.com/1fe18404-2df2-409c-bdf9-35044245e846

DR. RICHARD M FLEMING SCIENTIFICALLY EXPLAINS HOW COVID-19 IS A BIO-WEAPON - https://www.brighteon.com/44ebb7e4-bfad-4139-8a6d-1205792f3c55

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi Reiterates Organs Of Dead Vaccinated Proves Auto Immune Attack - https://www.brighteon.com/0668da1f-dee5-4e3c-8c7b-14a3ee01920c

UK SEXUAL ABUSE EXPOSED - GB NEWS - https://www.brighteon.com/b58fc079-ed89-4264-bda0-cc1b456fb982

He Changes Definitions To Avoid Being A Liar, But He Is A Liar, On The Fringe - https://www.brighteon.com/8e5b2485-ccd0-4186-9168-37e665e90166
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