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Boom! Vax Passport Company's Horrifying History
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193 views • January 04, 2022
MIRRORED from Amazing Polly
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ByKbaT79NcAJ/
Oh boy, you aren’t going to like this. I go over the history of ENTRUST, the company that has the contract for the Digital Passports in the UK (coming soon to your country?) -----TO SUPPORT AMAZING POLLY: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php ----- Many thanks! You are the best audience on the net!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ByKbaT79NcAJ/
Oh boy, you aren’t going to like this. I go over the history of ENTRUST, the company that has the contract for the Digital Passports in the UK (coming soon to your country?) -----TO SUPPORT AMAZING POLLY: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php ----- Many thanks! You are the best audience on the net!
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