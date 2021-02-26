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Singularity [Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film]
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86 views • February 26, 2021
Zachary Denman, January 21, 2021

Technological Singularity was the point when all AI systems would surpass human intelligence. The A.I would be capable of building itself at a rapid speed and communicate to all entities within the framework instantly.

Singularity is the fourteenth part in the Sci-Fi Dystopian Short Film series:

You can watch the other parts here:

Masked Agenda: https://www.brighteon.com/5cfbdfc0-cb0a-4746-8eac-5ad731c8e8bc
Mandatory Vaccine: https://www.brighteon.com/55ab5e49-282f-48be-98ef-97e5e72edd08
Police State: https://www.brighteon.com/6387dd13-ae65-4343-a84a-3cba6ab07ebd
Track and Trace: https://www.brighteon.com/7d55257a-01e9-4c78-9bd6-6031f5cf7c39
The Great Reset: https://www.brighteon.com/2d97aa00-8170-49dd-ac76-b397bcb76dee
Cashless Society: https://www.brighteon.com/5e0f8896-49b6-4598-9205-964ceb5622bb
Mental Health: https://www.brighteon.com/aa3bdb01-ebd8-4015-8a96-cbff0494b7f1
Property seizure: https://www.brighteon.com/66b651a7-a43a-4283-9bd0-f441a8ed28fd
Distorted Consciousness https://www.brighteon.com/e8e82099-957e-4be5-8dd9-0180ec2303f6
Dark Winter https://www.brighteon.com/a527ebc8-f0a2-46cc-8504-709fa19e5562
Safe Guarding https://www.brighteon.com/21193edb-3eda-473b-89d8-7ea5e5a61d18
Depopulation https://www.brighteon.com/b6d83c50-56c4-46ac-9c7d-7547a03287bb
Deep State https://www.brighteon.com/b436f263-12a7-4e2d-91d0-1cce6f5c7d64

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Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman
http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk

Kain - Actor
George Bloomfield

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