© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Singularity [Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film]
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
86 views • February 26, 2021
Zachary Denman, January 21, 2021
Technological Singularity was the point when all AI systems would surpass human intelligence. The A.I would be capable of building itself at a rapid speed and communicate to all entities within the framework instantly.
Singularity is the fourteenth part in the Sci-Fi Dystopian Short Film series:
You can watch the other parts here:
Masked Agenda: https://www.brighteon.com/5cfbdfc0-cb0a-4746-8eac-5ad731c8e8bc
Mandatory Vaccine: https://www.brighteon.com/55ab5e49-282f-48be-98ef-97e5e72edd08
Police State: https://www.brighteon.com/6387dd13-ae65-4343-a84a-3cba6ab07ebd
Track and Trace: https://www.brighteon.com/7d55257a-01e9-4c78-9bd6-6031f5cf7c39
The Great Reset: https://www.brighteon.com/2d97aa00-8170-49dd-ac76-b397bcb76dee
Cashless Society: https://www.brighteon.com/5e0f8896-49b6-4598-9205-964ceb5622bb
Mental Health: https://www.brighteon.com/aa3bdb01-ebd8-4015-8a96-cbff0494b7f1
Property seizure: https://www.brighteon.com/66b651a7-a43a-4283-9bd0-f441a8ed28fd
Distorted Consciousness https://www.brighteon.com/e8e82099-957e-4be5-8dd9-0180ec2303f6
Dark Winter https://www.brighteon.com/a527ebc8-f0a2-46cc-8504-709fa19e5562
Safe Guarding https://www.brighteon.com/21193edb-3eda-473b-89d8-7ea5e5a61d18
Depopulation https://www.brighteon.com/b6d83c50-56c4-46ac-9c7d-7547a03287bb
Deep State https://www.brighteon.com/b436f263-12a7-4e2d-91d0-1cce6f5c7d64
Please Subscribe for updates as we follow Kain through this journey:
https://www.youtube.com/c/zacharydenman
Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman
http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Kain - Actor
George Bloomfield
Follow me on Social Media
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/zacharydenman
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zacharydenman/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacdenman
Website: http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Facebook: https://facebook.com/londonvideo
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/zacharydenman
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ZacFilmmaker
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/zacharydenman
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@zacharydenman
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5VT1o8fDYOPVlzG6viA3AJ
Minds: https://www.minds.com/zacharydenman/
Gab: https://gab.com/zacharydenman
Technological Singularity was the point when all AI systems would surpass human intelligence. The A.I would be capable of building itself at a rapid speed and communicate to all entities within the framework instantly.
Singularity is the fourteenth part in the Sci-Fi Dystopian Short Film series:
You can watch the other parts here:
Masked Agenda: https://www.brighteon.com/5cfbdfc0-cb0a-4746-8eac-5ad731c8e8bc
Mandatory Vaccine: https://www.brighteon.com/55ab5e49-282f-48be-98ef-97e5e72edd08
Police State: https://www.brighteon.com/6387dd13-ae65-4343-a84a-3cba6ab07ebd
Track and Trace: https://www.brighteon.com/7d55257a-01e9-4c78-9bd6-6031f5cf7c39
The Great Reset: https://www.brighteon.com/2d97aa00-8170-49dd-ac76-b397bcb76dee
Cashless Society: https://www.brighteon.com/5e0f8896-49b6-4598-9205-964ceb5622bb
Mental Health: https://www.brighteon.com/aa3bdb01-ebd8-4015-8a96-cbff0494b7f1
Property seizure: https://www.brighteon.com/66b651a7-a43a-4283-9bd0-f441a8ed28fd
Distorted Consciousness https://www.brighteon.com/e8e82099-957e-4be5-8dd9-0180ec2303f6
Dark Winter https://www.brighteon.com/a527ebc8-f0a2-46cc-8504-709fa19e5562
Safe Guarding https://www.brighteon.com/21193edb-3eda-473b-89d8-7ea5e5a61d18
Depopulation https://www.brighteon.com/b6d83c50-56c4-46ac-9c7d-7547a03287bb
Deep State https://www.brighteon.com/b436f263-12a7-4e2d-91d0-1cce6f5c7d64
Please Subscribe for updates as we follow Kain through this journey:
https://www.youtube.com/c/zacharydenman
Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman
http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Kain - Actor
George Bloomfield
Follow me on Social Media
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/zacharydenman
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zacharydenman/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacdenman
Website: http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Facebook: https://facebook.com/londonvideo
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/zacharydenman
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ZacFilmmaker
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/zacharydenman
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@zacharydenman
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5VT1o8fDYOPVlzG6viA3AJ
Minds: https://www.minds.com/zacharydenman/
Gab: https://gab.com/zacharydenman
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.