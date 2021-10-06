La Quinta Columna: Jab Causes Electric Charge, Magnetism in the Head

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
La Quinta Columna: They are Injecting Graphene Oxide as an Adjuvant in Vaccines
Dr. Luis Marcelo Martínez: The Spike Protein Has Never Existed.
https://www.brighteon.com/d088e4cb-160d-44db-92f0-ba59ccbb793a
Ricardo Delgado: They are injecting graphene oxide as an adjuvant in vaccines.
Magnetized people after The Vaccine: Measuring with electromagnetic field detection devices.
Dr. Stefan Lanka: Covid And It's Spike Protein Do Not Exist.
https://www.brighteon.com/176ea0b0-c624-47ef-8547-20be296646b1
Dr. Luis Marcelo Martínez: Vaccines Are Just Graphene, Not Spike Protein.
https://www.brighteon.com/832d5752-135a-4aed-91f1-41e2a27c51b8
The mRNA Vaccine Contains 98-99% Graphene Oxide. The 5G Can Stimulate Graphene.
https://www.brighteon.com/d210a0a2-edc2-4def-a210-877b79e8034b
COVID = Graphene + 4G/5G. The mRNA Vials Have Almost 100% Graphene Oxide.
https://www.brighteon.com/7fd888d4-5b0b-4400-b451-accefed73c51
Italy’s Postmortem On Dead Corona Patients. 5G Electromagnetic Radiation Responsible For Deaths.
https://9newsng.com/this-covid-19-nonsense-italys-postmortem-on-dead-corona-patients-proves-its-a-global-scam-5g-electromagnetic-radiation-responsible-for-deaths
How To Eliminate Excess Graphene Oxide Before It Causes Thrombotic and Cardiovascular Complications.
https://www.brighteon.com/f26f7b56-162d-41b7-bd56-ff1b1b0d4986
https://www.brighteon.com/522d012f-b140-4f63-be0d-1f71a3039e2d
Graphene Oxide is a toxic chemical substance and has electromagnetic properties. Graphene Oxide generates thrombogenicity, triggers thrombi, blood coagulation and collapse of immune system, accumulated in the lungs can have devastating impacts.
Source:
https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/ricardo-delgado-graphene-oxide.html
https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/dr-luis-marcelo-martinez.html
https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/the-spike-protein-is-graphene-oxide.html
https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/absorption-signal.html
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-graphene-oxide-a-toxic-substance-in-the-vial-of-the-covid-19-mrna-vaccine/5750340
https://www.globalresearch.ca/does-the-virus-exist-the-sars-cov-2-has-not-been-isolated-biggest-fraud-in-medical-history/5752066
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-2020-worldwide-corona-crisis-destroying-civil-society-engineered-economic-depression-global-coup-detat-and-the-great-reset/5730652
Corona Scamdemic Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa