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La Quinta Columna: Jab Causes Electric Charge, Magnetism in the Head
Facts Seen
Facts Seen
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285 views • October 06, 2021

La Quinta Columna: They are Injecting Graphene Oxide as an Adjuvant in Vaccines

Dr. Luis Marcelo Martínez: The Spike Protein Has Never Existed.

https://www.brighteon.com/d088e4cb-160d-44db-92f0-ba59ccbb793a

Ricardo Delgado: They are injecting graphene oxide as an adjuvant in vaccines.

Magnetized people after The Vaccine: Measuring with electromagnetic field detection devices.

Dr. Stefan Lanka: Covid And It's Spike Protein Do Not Exist.

https://www.brighteon.com/176ea0b0-c624-47ef-8547-20be296646b1

Dr. Luis Marcelo Martínez: Vaccines Are Just Graphene, Not Spike Protein.

https://www.brighteon.com/832d5752-135a-4aed-91f1-41e2a27c51b8

The mRNA Vaccine Contains 98-99% Graphene Oxide. The 5G Can Stimulate Graphene.

https://www.brighteon.com/d210a0a2-edc2-4def-a210-877b79e8034b

COVID = Graphene + 4G/5G. The mRNA Vials Have Almost 100% Graphene Oxide.

https://www.brighteon.com/7fd888d4-5b0b-4400-b451-accefed73c51

Italy’s Postmortem On Dead Corona Patients. 5G Electromagnetic Radiation Responsible For Deaths.

https://9newsng.com/this-covid-19-nonsense-italys-postmortem-on-dead-corona-patients-proves-its-a-global-scam-5g-electromagnetic-radiation-responsible-for-deaths

How To Eliminate Excess Graphene Oxide Before It Causes Thrombotic and Cardiovascular Complications.

https://www.brighteon.com/f26f7b56-162d-41b7-bd56-ff1b1b0d4986

https://www.brighteon.com/522d012f-b140-4f63-be0d-1f71a3039e2d

Graphene Oxide is a toxic chemical substance and has electromagnetic properties. Graphene Oxide generates thrombogenicity, triggers thrombi, blood coagulation and collapse of immune system, accumulated in the lungs can have devastating impacts.

Source:

https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/ricardo-delgado-graphene-oxide.html

https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/dr-luis-marcelo-martinez.html

https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/the-spike-protein-is-graphene-oxide.html

https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/absorption-signal.html

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-graphene-oxide-a-toxic-substance-in-the-vial-of-the-covid-19-mrna-vaccine/5750340

https://www.globalresearch.ca/does-the-virus-exist-the-sars-cov-2-has-not-been-isolated-biggest-fraud-in-medical-history/5752066

https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-2020-worldwide-corona-crisis-destroying-civil-society-engineered-economic-depression-global-coup-detat-and-the-great-reset/5730652

Corona Scamdemic Playlist:

https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa

Keywords
magnetismla quinta columnagraphene oxideluis marcelo martinez
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