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CORONA DEBUNKED BY BIOCHEMISTRY - SPACEBUSTERS (VIDEO)
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133 views • May 15, 2020
This is a great video by Spacebusters. Enjoy the research.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
CORONAVIRUS EXPOSED - DR. JUDY MIKOVITS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bbd28bcb-9179-4e1c-ad37-70c765df72d3
ROCKEFELLER MEDICINE - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b26d79d3-d5fb-4555-89e9-632aa175fb22
HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & ZINC COMBO HAVE 100% SUCCESS AGAINST A.R.D.S. - DR. ANTHONY CARDILLO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1a2c400e-952b-4e1b-9e87-00d0c3a6fac1
LIKELY LINK BETWEEN 5G AND COVID-19 PANDEMIC - DR. THOMAS COWAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d306a4e2-c8ac-4a07-8056-4533cd909a83
FROM NYC ICU: DOES COVID-19 REALLY CAUSE ARDS??!! - DR. CAMERON KYLE-SIDELL (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b725f393-6fe7-4bdc-b740-fe9e2dbb7023
EXPOSING THE COVID-19 MAGIC TRICK: THE ROOSTER IN THE RIVER OF RATS - DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f1dca10f-2c09-42c7-ac20-3b8d3b83dfb6
THE INVISIBLE RAINBOW: A HISTORY OF ELECTRICITY AND LIFE (VIDEO)
https://b-ok.cc/book/5420561/51c3a0
THE ERADICATION OF SMALLPOX: EDWARD JENNER AND THE FIRST AND ONLY ERADICATION OF A HUMAN INFECTIOUS DISEASE - HERVE BAZIN (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/2277691/8e09ee
THE POISONED NEEDLE: SUPPRESSED FACTS ABOUT VACCINATION - ELEANOR MCBEAN (EBOOK plus 24 others)
https://archive.org/details/history-of-vaccination/mode/2up
Twelve basic cell salts are the base of the biochemical treatment. They were developed by Dr. Schüssler.
https://schuessler-cell-salts.com/list/index.htm
Spacebusters on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A/videos
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
CORONAVIRUS EXPOSED - DR. JUDY MIKOVITS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bbd28bcb-9179-4e1c-ad37-70c765df72d3
ROCKEFELLER MEDICINE - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b26d79d3-d5fb-4555-89e9-632aa175fb22
HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & ZINC COMBO HAVE 100% SUCCESS AGAINST A.R.D.S. - DR. ANTHONY CARDILLO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1a2c400e-952b-4e1b-9e87-00d0c3a6fac1
LIKELY LINK BETWEEN 5G AND COVID-19 PANDEMIC - DR. THOMAS COWAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d306a4e2-c8ac-4a07-8056-4533cd909a83
FROM NYC ICU: DOES COVID-19 REALLY CAUSE ARDS??!! - DR. CAMERON KYLE-SIDELL (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b725f393-6fe7-4bdc-b740-fe9e2dbb7023
EXPOSING THE COVID-19 MAGIC TRICK: THE ROOSTER IN THE RIVER OF RATS - DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f1dca10f-2c09-42c7-ac20-3b8d3b83dfb6
THE INVISIBLE RAINBOW: A HISTORY OF ELECTRICITY AND LIFE (VIDEO)
https://b-ok.cc/book/5420561/51c3a0
THE ERADICATION OF SMALLPOX: EDWARD JENNER AND THE FIRST AND ONLY ERADICATION OF A HUMAN INFECTIOUS DISEASE - HERVE BAZIN (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/2277691/8e09ee
THE POISONED NEEDLE: SUPPRESSED FACTS ABOUT VACCINATION - ELEANOR MCBEAN (EBOOK plus 24 others)
https://archive.org/details/history-of-vaccination/mode/2up
Twelve basic cell salts are the base of the biochemical treatment. They were developed by Dr. Schüssler.
https://schuessler-cell-salts.com/list/index.htm
Spacebusters on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A/videos
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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