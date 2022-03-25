Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Truth About Cancer BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 10.23.16)

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Dr Daniels examines the diagnostic and prognostic process. What does the diagnosis really mean? How accurate is the diagnosis? How effective is the therapy? Shocking. Tune in. Think Happens.
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