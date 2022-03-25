Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Truth About Cancer BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 10.23.16)

Dr Daniels examines the diagnostic and prognostic process. What does the diagnosis really mean? How accurate is the diagnosis? How effective is the therapy? Shocking. Tune in. Think Happens.

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HIV - Aids: A Truth So Huge It Cannot Be Covered Up - https://www.brighteon.com/52597912-419e-4d94-854e-834389640040

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Zikies !! It's Zika BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/68928f6e-c69a-4c29-9b2d-48a7f13bd8da

Alkalinize or Die? How About Acidify to Live? - https://www.brighteon.com/07220bfa-e201-49c9-ba7f-9fbb8ac98000

Alkalinize or Die? How About Acidify to Live? BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/ff1b9422-572c-4181-82c2-13ef61451012