Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Zikies !! It's Zika (ARCHIVED Radio Show 02.09.16)

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The show's title is 'Zikes !! Its Zika !!'
The latest Pandemic coming to a bedroom and womb near you. Dr Daniels examines the reports from the CDC and gives the English translation. Tune in.
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