Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - HIV - Aids: A Truth So Huge It Cannot Be Covered Up (ARCHIVED Radio Show 07.23.13)

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Their Numbers, Dr Daniels’ logic. You Decide. Is it Deadly? Is it Harmless? Did some nefarious Government invent it in a lab? How many Americans die of it each Year? Could Universal Condom use prevent its spread? Are HIV Drugs effective? Should You Get Tested? Using only establishment statistics, Doctor Daniels comes to a shocking conclusion about AIDS in America. Tune in. Don’t be the last to know.
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