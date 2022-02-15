Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Zikies !! It's Zika BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 02.14.16)

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The latest Pandemic coming to a bedroom and womb near you. Dr Daniels examines the reports from the CDC and gives the English translation. Tune in. Think Happens.
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REFERENCED PODCASTS:
The Modern Face of Syphilis - https://www.brighteon.com/acafa1e4-ae18-4170-b953-98a1e5de0ca3
The Modern Face of Syphilis BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/2f00aa67-b563-4657-9453-f3da7465b98c