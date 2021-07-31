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What does the Bible say about Bill Gates and his Vaxxens?
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94 views • July 31, 2021
What does the Bible say about Bill Gates and Agenda 2030?
Revelation 18 :23 - 24 (KJV)
https://www.bibletools.org/index.cfm/fuseaction/bible.show/sVerseID/31017/eVerseID/31017
Vanguard and Blackrock
https://www.brighteon.com/039d81fc-c91b-40d9-85f2-1151b0686fa3
New Vaccines by Bill Gates – God Blockers
https://www.brighteon.com/8c643975-0c50-48ef-bf33-4a39060c0423
The Depopulation Agenda Bill Gates Plan to Kill You
https://www.brighteon.com/2fbbf596-c8bf-49a4-ad68-4a230ef525ab
A Deleted Bill Gates Documentary Revived
https://www.brighteon.com/a484800f-6f12-46d6-911c-d28577ba0266
CIA Front Group Forecast Depopulation 2025
https://www.brighteon.com/6f076782-fdac-45af-b97f-1e512af1271a
Revelation 18 :23 - 24 (KJV)
https://www.bibletools.org/index.cfm/fuseaction/bible.show/sVerseID/31017/eVerseID/31017
Vanguard and Blackrock
https://www.brighteon.com/039d81fc-c91b-40d9-85f2-1151b0686fa3
New Vaccines by Bill Gates – God Blockers
https://www.brighteon.com/8c643975-0c50-48ef-bf33-4a39060c0423
The Depopulation Agenda Bill Gates Plan to Kill You
https://www.brighteon.com/2fbbf596-c8bf-49a4-ad68-4a230ef525ab
A Deleted Bill Gates Documentary Revived
https://www.brighteon.com/a484800f-6f12-46d6-911c-d28577ba0266
CIA Front Group Forecast Depopulation 2025
https://www.brighteon.com/6f076782-fdac-45af-b97f-1e512af1271a
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