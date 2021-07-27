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New Vaccines by Bill Gates – God Blockers
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611 views • July 27, 2021
This video of Bill Gates briefing the CIA about a Vaccine that affects your thoughts. He talks about the "Vaccine for Religious Fundamentalists"!! Lots more information coming on this topic in the future.
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