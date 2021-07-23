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CIA Front Group Forecast Depopulation 2025
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230 views • July 23, 2021
The short answer to what is going on here: tens of millions dying from the covid vaccinations, starvation from deliberate dismantling of the food chain and civil unrest.
World Depopulation Agenda Forecast 2025
https://deagel.com/
Algora Blog
Continue reading the article here:
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/2021/04/21/on-the-shocking-2025-deagel-forecast-war-population-reduction-the-collapse-of-the-west
https://internationalman.com/articles/doug-casey-on-the-shocking-2025-deagel-forecast
Who are Deagel? Deagel are a CIA Front Group that specialize in predictive programming
Deagel Website Archive: https://archive.is/gU1oL
Deagel Forecast Depopulation 2025
https://www.brighteon.com/53ba7927-007e-4e91-af96-89e7a935c62b
World Depopulation Agenda Forecast 2025
https://deagel.com/
Algora Blog
Continue reading the article here:
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/2021/04/21/on-the-shocking-2025-deagel-forecast-war-population-reduction-the-collapse-of-the-west
https://internationalman.com/articles/doug-casey-on-the-shocking-2025-deagel-forecast
Who are Deagel? Deagel are a CIA Front Group that specialize in predictive programming
Deagel Website Archive: https://archive.is/gU1oL
Deagel Forecast Depopulation 2025
https://www.brighteon.com/53ba7927-007e-4e91-af96-89e7a935c62b
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